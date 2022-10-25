Read full article on original website
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
Iconic T-Bird Bridge arrives at Lakeland Union High School
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An iconic piece of Minocqua’s history has arrived at its new permanent location. For nearly 80 years, the ‘T-bird bridge’ was over Highway 51 as the unofficial welcome to the Northwoods. It was removed in 2018 for highway improvement. “This bridge was built...
First Alert Weather: Nothing spooky about the forecast
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A calm and sunny forecast on Saturday with temps running a good 10 degrees above average. Sunday will have more clouds, but temps still climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Halloweekend features pleasant and comfortable weather. Great weather for any trick or treating done...
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
Wausau area births, Oct. 25
Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
First Alert Weather: No tricks, only treats in the forecast
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A slow push of warmer air moves back into the Badger State over the next several days. As the warmer air moves into southern Canada for the rest of the week, some occasional cloud cover will return at times, especially Thursday night into Friday morning, and again, a few more clouds on the way for Friday night. Overall, dry weather will continue well into the first few days of November.
Almost 354K Wisconsinites have voted early, more than 7,100 in Marathon Co.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 14-million people across 44 states have already voted, according to Edison Research and Catalist. In Wisconsin, as of Thursday morning, that number is 353,929. 288,851 by mail. 65,078 since in person started Tuesday. In Marathon County, 6,082 people have sent in their ballots with another...
Waupaca’s stranger things
Waupaca attained pop culture fame when an actor in the television series “Stranger Things” wore a T-shirt of a leaping whitetail buck with the words: Waupaca, Wis. The now-trendy T-shirt can be purchased online from a variety of purveyors. The show takes place in small-town Indiana and a group of young friends experience unexplainable supernatural forces.
First responders eligible for free sub at Firehouse Subs on Friday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -National First Responders Day is Friday, Oct 28. Firehouse subs is celebrating by offering a free medium sub to all first responders with any purchase. The offer is valid for firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs, in uniform or with valid ID. Firehouse Subs has a...
Wausau area obituaries October 26, 2022
Eugene A. Klasinski, 86, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, just as he wanted. Eugene was born July 23, 1936, in Stevens Point to parents Anthony and Regina (Rozak) Klasinski. In 1956 in the city of Wisconsin Rapids he would meet his future wife, Kathryn Bulgrin. On May 31, 1958, they would become husband and wife. Together, they enjoyed dancing and playing couples league bowling. Every summer was spent up north in the Minocqua area starting with a cottage on Wind Pudding Lake, and the past 19 years at the Hiawatha Campground where they enjoyed all the Northwoods had to offer making many treasured memories and friends. One of Eugene’s favorite places was his son Kevin’s hunting land where numerous memories were made. He also enjoyed all sports and especially watching the grandchildren participate. He was a social man who also enjoyed coffee breaks with good friends and appreciated a good joke. He was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Parish, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4628. Eugene spent over 30 years as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance. Above all, Eugene loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal
KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the acquisition of over 56,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties. The forest is proposed as a public recreational space for outdoor activities as...
Dracula and the History of Romania presentation to be held Friday at The Landing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legends of vampires go back centuries, but none have more name recognization than Dracula. The fictional character, created by author Bram Stoker, is based on a real historical figure called Vlad the Impaler. Member of The Landing will have a chance to learn more about Dracula...
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday will be the last day to shop at the Farmers Market of Wausau. The market brings many people out each season, but some are beginning to question the products being sold. A Facebook user posted a question in the Ask Wausau group asking where the...
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
Panel discusses drug abuse in Langlade County
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Republican Party of Langlade County hosted a session to educate people in the community about drug abuse. A six-person panel met at North Star Lanes to answer questions about everything from where the supply comes from to how we can help. It included representatives from law enforcement, education and public health.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29. Expired, unwanted, or unneeded medications can be brought to a local drop box in the original containers. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible method to safely dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating...
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
