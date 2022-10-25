Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Troubling Tree Rings Point to Mysterious Cosmic Radiation 'Storms'
There's a paradox in astronomy: The universe is billions of years old, but telescopes and the modern study of the cosmos have only been around for a few centuries. So scientists turn to some unlikely sources, like tree rings, for data on cosmic events that predate Galileo. Over the years,...
CNET
Giant Asteroid Hurtling Toward Earth! How to Know If the Risk Is Real
Heard about the newly discovered, potentially dangerous asteroid headed our way? Few months go by without ominous tabloid headlines about asteroids. Spoiler alert: There's absolutely nothing to worry about. In the past week, news outlets around the world have been reviving a clickbait trope yet again about an asteroid the...
CNET
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Preps for Nov. 1 Launch After Three-Year Hiatus
The biggest operational rocket in the world has an extra treat for us the morning after Halloween: Falcon Heavy is set to launch for the first time since 2019. Not long after SpaceX's big triple rocket got off the ground for the first time in 2018, it seemed to get forgotten in the hype around Elon Musk's even bigger Starship rocket. Now ol' Heavy is ready to send a pair of payloads into orbit for the US Space Force.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Comments / 0