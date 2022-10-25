Read full article on original website
WJBF reporter featured in upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie
WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen playing the role of "Alice" in the upcoming Hallmark Channel "A Holiday Spectacular".
WRDW-TV
Columbia County venue to host Creature Double Feature
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is holding a Creature Double Feature event on Saturday. The event will consist of two horror movies: 1970′s “House of Dark Shadows,” rated PG, and the 1968 original “Night of the Living Dead,” rated R. There will be a Wacky Wayne’s fireworks intermission between the showing.
WRDW-TV
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out. Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m. As a result, he blasted the gym on social media. He made the...
wfxg.com
Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA
CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Rev. Calvin O. Butts, Father, Husband, And Pastor Of Abyssinian Development Church In Harlem, 1949-2022
Rev. Calvin Otis Butts III, July 19, 1949 – October 28, 2022, was an academic administrator and a senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, which historically is NYC’s largest black church in Harlem, NY. Butts lead the Abyssinian Development Corporation, which focuses on Harlem, and was president...
AugustaCon, a comic pop culture event, coming to the Double Tree Hotel
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – AugustaCon, the annual comic book convention and pop culture event, is coming to the garden city on Sunday November 6, 2022 at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. The show has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, […]
iheart.com
Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia
Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you. Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the...
Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
Best places in Augusta to get a beer
From local breweries to taprooms, we're breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.
Women To Watch: Janee Dock
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Most people come to the hospital to receive healing. For 19 years, Janee Dock has come here to give it. She explains, “I started as a PCA and then got my nursing license worked for a couple of years on night shift on the orthopedic floor. I did some relief charge […]
wfxg.com
Augusta University host 2nd annual "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Augusta University's Ryan Moore Program did its part to de-stigmatize and bring awareness to HIV and AID at Thursday's "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale. All proceeds of the yard sale will be going towards the program. The program provides HIV/AIDS care for the state's...
WRDW-TV
Stacey Abrams and Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday. Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.
WRDW-TV
‘Nothing will ever be the same’: Mother honors son lost to suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother is trying to find a way after her son’s death three months ago. “No way. Not my kids. Like, it was never an issue, never a thought that crossed my mind,” said Julie Jennings, Treyvon Jennings’ mother. We’re checking back in...
WRDW-TV
Thief strikes Salvation Army in Augusta just ahead of fall festival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thief struck the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, taking some key items the organization needed for this weekend’s fall festival. In a break-in, the thief took two golf carts and a generator, the center reported Tuesday morning. The generator was still in the box...
Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments and ideas
A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board
wfxg.com
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
WRDW-TV
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
WRDW-TV
8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
