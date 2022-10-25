ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Columbia County venue to host Creature Double Feature

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is holding a Creature Double Feature event on Saturday. The event will consist of two horror movies: 1970′s “House of Dark Shadows,” rated PG, and the 1968 original “Night of the Living Dead,” rated R. There will be a Wacky Wayne’s fireworks intermission between the showing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out. Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m. As a result, he blasted the gym on social media. He made the...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA

CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

AugustaCon, a comic pop culture event, coming to the Double Tree Hotel

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – AugustaCon, the annual comic book convention and pop culture event, is coming to the garden city on Sunday November 6, 2022 at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. The show has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, […]
iheart.com

Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you. Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Women To Watch: Janee Dock

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Most people come to the hospital to receive healing. For 19 years, Janee Dock has come here to give it. She explains, “I started as a PCA and then got my nursing license worked for a couple of years on night shift on the orthopedic floor. I did some relief charge […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta University host 2nd annual "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Augusta University's Ryan Moore Program did its part to de-stigmatize and bring awareness to HIV and AID at Thursday's "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale. All proceeds of the yard sale will be going towards the program. The program provides HIV/AIDS care for the state's...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Stacey Abrams and Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday. Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Thief strikes Salvation Army in Augusta just ahead of fall festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thief struck the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, taking some key items the organization needed for this weekend’s fall festival. In a break-in, the thief took two golf carts and a generator, the center reported Tuesday morning. The generator was still in the box...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy