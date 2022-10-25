Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
State police investigating alleged theft
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman says her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware, according to police. State police at Montoursville said a 40-year-old woman reported the alleged theft from her home on Picnic Woods Roads on Aug. 13. The silverware is valued at $500. The investigation is ongoing, police say.
District Attorney speaks out on arrests of five armed men near school
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County High School. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We […]
Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school
Several men were arraigned on Wednesday after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car parked near a high school in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into...
Standoff That Started At Lehigh County Post Office Ends After Several Hours
A 30-year-old Lehigh County man was hospitalized after an hours-long negotiation that began at a local post office, PA State Police said. Troopers responded to the Germansville Post Office on Memorial Road in Heidelberg around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for a man who was harassing customers, authorities said. After...
Accused Abuser At-Large After Abandoning Children In Cancelled Amber Alert: Police
A Pennsylvania statewide amber alert was canceled around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, but the kidnapper remains at-large police say. Kenneth Derrick Smiley, 39, of Steelton, is wanted on multiple charges in connection with this and several other incidents, according to Harrisburg police. The Harrisburg police were called to...
6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police
The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
911 call played during hearing for Alan Meyers
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for Alan Meyers who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August. Eyewitness News crews say the courtroom was filled with people wearing purple in support of Matulevich and her family. The 911 call from the night of August 27 was played […]
WOLF
Fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
CASS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead as a result of a fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County, according to State Police. PSP has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash as 61-year-old Leonard Kristoff, of Pottsville. According to Troopers, Thursday's crash occurred on Valley...
Who Stole 500-Pound Bronze Statue From Lehigh War Memorial?
A 500-pound bronze statue of a bald eagle has gone missing from a war memorial at a Lehigh County park, authorities announced. State police are investigating the theft from Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Hanover Township, they said in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officials say the theft...
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Cass Township
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Cass Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Troopers, Thursday's crash occurred as William Flynn Jr., 60, of Branch Township was traveling north on Valley Road in a Ram 2500 and Leonard Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville was traveling south on a Harley-Davidson Sportster.
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
abc27.com
Two charged in Berks County homicide investigation
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County. According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022. Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and...
Man faces burglary charges in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport arrested a man for burglarizing a few businesses. Police say Jared Parsons faces charges for stealing from Fine Wine and Spirits, Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies early Thursday morning. Parsons was allegedly caught on surveillance breaking into all three businesses stealing cigarettes, liquor,...
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Bloomsburg man facing rape charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
local21news.com
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
Two sentenced for trafficking drugs in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men in separate drug investigations that were found to be selling multiple drugs within Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jonathan Orlando Fontanez, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, was part of a drug trafficking organization distributing large quantities of cocaine, and fentanyl tablets […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Comments / 0