The Lenovo Yoga 7i got a top-to-bottom update for 2022 and all of the changes greatly improve the experience. The thin, 3-pound metal body with smooth, rounded edges is more comfortable for typing and carrying. The 16:10 display has a higher resolution and 100% sRGB color gamut, making it more enjoyable for streaming video and better for basic content creation. Its two USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfers and display output (though there's an HDMI out, too). You can sign in with either the built-in fingerprint reader or facial recognition. The webcam is now 1080p, giving your video chats finer detail. Performance is strong for its class and battery life was close to 13 hours in our tests. Even the speakers sound good.

2 DAYS AGO