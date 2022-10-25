Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Europe Warns Twitter's Elon Musk: The Bird Flies by Our Rules
Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, has big plans for the future of the social media company, but regulators are already warning him not to get ahead of himself. After apparently closing the $44 billion sale of Twitter on Thursday, Musk tweeted: "the bird is freed." But within hours, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton retweeted Musk with a reminder: "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules." Breton added the hashtag #DSA, referencing the incoming Digital Services Act, which lays out the rules for social media companies operating in Europe.
CNET
Google Secretly Bought an AI Company to Build Your Avatar, Report Says
Google quietly acquired Alter, a Twitter-backed AI avatar startup formerly named Facemoji, earlier this year for $100 million, according to a report Thursday from TechCrunch. The exact date of the acquisition and purchase price has yet to be confirmed by Google. Alter's acquisition was completed two months ago, an unnamed...
CNET
Google Quietly Bought an AI Startup to Build Your Avatar
Google quietly acquired Alter, a Twitter-backed AI avatar startup formerly named Facemoji, earlier this year for $100 million, TechCrunch reported Thursday. Alter's acquisition was completed two months ago, an unidentified source told TechCrunch. Google confirmed the acquisition late Thursday but didn't provide details on the exact date of the acquisition...
CNET
Apple Is Latest to Show We're Getting Tired of Subscriptions
Apple is known for beating serious challenges. The Mac maker went from leader of the home computer revolution four decades ago to nearly insolvent in 1997. Its iMac and iPod survived the dot-com crash, after then the iPhone powered through the Great Recession. The iPad, Apple Watch and all manner of iPhone accessories have since helped turn Apple into the world's most highly valued company.
CNET
Apple Warns It Could Be Hard to Buy an iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro appears to be popular with customers, as its website and executives said Thursday the company hasn't yet caught up with demand, even though supply chain issues have eased. The comments were an unusual bit of positive news out of the tech industry, which has collectively begun warning of a worsening economy ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
CNET
Spooky Google Home Settings and Commands to Get You Into the Halloween Spirit
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Halloween is perhaps the best holiday for showing off what Google Home speakers can do. Sure, you already know the practical commands you can give to Google's voice assistance, but your trusty Google device can also help you celebrate the spooky season. And now that we're only a few days from Halloween, you'll want to put these haunted hacks to the test.
CNET
Amazon Hit With Labor Complaint Over CEO's Comments on Unions
The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Amazon for comments made by its CEO, Andy Jassy, in interviews conducted earlier this year, CNBC reported Thursday. Jassy violated national labor law when he suggested that employees were better off without unions, according to the complaint filed by the NLRB's regional office in Seattle. Amazon denies that the comments crossed a legal line.
CNET
Amazon Revenues Rise, But Holiday Months Might Not Bring Profits
Amazon's sales sprang back over the summer, the company reported Thursday, after the company struggled with flagging growth and lower profits in the past year. But the company's profits from online shopping faltered, and incomes that exclude its cloud services business fell in Amazon's international business segments. The company also predicts a rough holiday season, with potentially zero profit.
CNET
Shop Huge 1-Day Discounts On a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones
If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new. Right now,...
CNET
The Elon Musk Era of Twitter Is Here: What It Means for You
Billionaire Elon Musk has brash notions for Twitter. Now, he needs to actually make them a reality. Late Thursday, Musk closed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, setting the stage for massive change at the social media company. His first order of business: firing key executives at the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal.
CNET
Save Big With 1-Day Refurb Deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and More
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and regularly top our best phone and best smartwatch lists thanks to their sleek designs and consistently impressive performance. The downside is that level of performance comes at a premium, meaning that Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch, Gen 7) Review: Excellent 2-in-1 for Less
The Lenovo Yoga 7i got a top-to-bottom update for 2022 and all of the changes greatly improve the experience. The thin, 3-pound metal body with smooth, rounded edges is more comfortable for typing and carrying. The 16:10 display has a higher resolution and 100% sRGB color gamut, making it more enjoyable for streaming video and better for basic content creation. Its two USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfers and display output (though there's an HDMI out, too). You can sign in with either the built-in fingerprint reader or facial recognition. The webcam is now 1080p, giving your video chats finer detail. Performance is strong for its class and battery life was close to 13 hours in our tests. Even the speakers sound good.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Comments / 0