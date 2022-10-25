Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Falcons RBs 'Aren't Satisfied' Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity
Atlanta Falcons running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams have seen their roles expand in the absence of Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams. With the latter two poised to return from injured reserve as early as next week, the young trio will get one last chance to make a statement this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Albany Herald
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Tweets That He Wants to Be Released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has yet to play in a game this season, and it appears that is not sitting well with him. The veteran running back took to Twitter to express his desire for the team to cut him and make him a free agent.
Albany Herald
Zac Taylor Says Bengals Won’t Put Ja’Marr Chase on IR
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the team is not placing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. On Friday, the team revealed that Chase has been dealing with a hip injury that will force him to miss time.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Falcons hope secondary can hold up in key NFC South game with Carolina Panthers
Coach Arthur Smith knows he has a problem in the Falcons’ already-struggling secondary. Casey Hayward is on injured reserve, and fellow starting cornerback A.J. Terrell’s injured hamstring likely will cause him to miss Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Carolina Panthers, too.
