Amazon Stock Dives As Weak Holiday Sales Outlook, Slowing Web Services Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat
Amazon Inc (AMZN) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, but forecast disappointing holiday sales despite adding an extra Prime shopping day event, sending shares sharply lower in after-hours trading. Amazon said its second quarter loss was pegged at $2.9 billion, or 28 cents per share, down from a split-adjusted profit...
TechCrunch
Here’s why ServiceNow’s stock soared in a week of dismal tech earnings reports
Even an enterprise stalwart like Salesforce is behind hounded by activist investors. The fact is that few have been spared, whether startups or established public companies. We’ve seen a litany of stories on hiring freezes, layoff announcements, and tech stocks taking bigger hits than an NFL quarterback behind a bad offensive line — in other words, getting crushed.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: After buying Twitter, will Musk bite back at Apple’s in-app purchase fees?
Wednesday, and we’re excited to bring you another round of our esteemed Daily Crunch newsletter. There’s a wide variety of morsels, nuggets, and other bite-sized delights, so let’s go! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. 99 Twitter problems, and Apple might have one: It’s...
TechCrunch
Amazon’s income dipped in Q3 2022 as the economy took its toll
Operating income refers to earnings after expenses excepting the cost of debt, taxes and certain one-off items. Net income shows the profit remaining after all costs are subtracted from revenue generated from sales. Amazon noted an operating loss of $0.4 billion in North America in Q3 2022, an unfavorable outcome...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: With Musk’s purchase completed, NYSE will delist Twitter stock on Election Day
Happy Friday! Haje is enjoying some down time on the East Coast, so I am running solo. As you can see from the not-so-surprising move by Elon Musk last night and the sheer number of Twitter stories from our fabulous consumer tech team today, it has been all Twitter, all day. We promise to give you a little bit of that, of course, and a little of what else we’ve been working on. Let’s dive in, shall we? — Christine.
TechCrunch
YouTube’s ad revenue is declining, but creator economy experts aren’t worried
For many YouTubers, ad revenue is a significant source of income, with members of YouTube’s Partner Program earning 55% of ad revenue generated on their videos. So, a decline in ad revenue could be cause for alarm. Still, creator economy experts are prepared to weather the storm. Digital services...
TechCrunch
Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8
“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” the filing reads. It...
TechCrunch
Meta’s metaverse wager is also a bet on founder control
Shares of Facebook’s parent company plummeted after the company reported huge costs and losses associated with its future-facing metaverse project, accompanied by a revenue decline that, while forex-impacted, was still far from the heady days when Meta only seemed to grow no matter the business climate. And the company is signaling that more spending is coming.
TechCrunch
Big Tech falls short in the first salvos of the Q3 earnings cycle
But no matter on which side of the platform wars you stand, the sprawl of the major tech companies means that they regularly off-gas a plethora of statistics that we can use to better understand the world. Given the ever-changing state of the world’s economy this year, the information that Big Tech earnings provide is even more important than usual.
TechCrunch
Meta posts another revenue decline as investors voice metaverse concerns
This decline in income is mostly due to Meta’s huge investment in the metaverse. Reality Labs, Meta’s virtual reality division, lost $3.672 billion this quarter. The same thing happened in Q1, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg justified a $3 billion loss by saying that the 2030s will be “exciting.”
TechCrunch
Meta is in trouble
At the time of writing, Meta was trading around $98, down from $130 on Wednesday. Other tech stocks are in a similar boat broadly. A challenging economic climate and a war that’s worsened geopolitical tensions have sent many tech valuations back to Earth, but Meta’s fall —and the message it sends about the company’s future — is really something. Meta’s stock price is now worth almost a quarter of the all-time high of around $380 that the company recorded late last summer.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Mason raises $7.5M seed round to scale its no-code commerce engine
Hello! And it’s Thursday! We are all waiting with bated breath for the latest installment of “Will Elon Actually Buy Twitter or Will He Squirrel Out of It” — the miniseries of indeterminate length and too many twists and turns to enumerate. Supposedly we’ll learn more tomorrow, but who knows. Also, what is time? And if we all leave Twitter in droves, where will we discuss all of this drama?
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
TechCrunch
How to raise funds when you aren’t in the Bay Area
They need not worry. Last week, Mike Asem from M25, Elizabeth Yin of Hustle Fund and Accel’s Rich Wong answered that question at TechCrunch Disrupt. The consensus of the venture capitalists was that remote work accelerated the trend of VCs looking at emerging markets, founders and companies throughout the nation. That and social media — specifically Twitter — have made it easier to connect with people. To some, sliding into an investor’s DMs can be just as legitimate as diving into one’s network for a warm intro.
TechCrunch
Versa raises $120M for its software-defined networking and security stack
Versa’s large round suggests that, despite the market downturn, VCs haven’t lost faith in cybersecurity vendors yet. According to data from PitchBook, venture capital investments have reached about $13.66 billion so far this year, up from $11.47 billion compared to 2020 (albeit down from $26.52 billion in 2021).
TechCrunch
Apple says, ‘NFTs? Yes, fees’
Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Last week, we recorded our news episode live onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt, in which we talked about the Aptos launch and shared our predictions for where we expect money to flow in the web3 world. This week, we dove into NFTs, examining Apple’s new App Store guidelines and Reddit’s recent success in the space.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk will reportedly take the CEO role after exec exodus
A report from Bloomberg suggested that Musk will take up the CEO position, but will hand it over to someone else in the long term. As a CEO he will have to take care of different challenges, like user growth, revenue growth and content moderation hurdles. Agrawal, who took over...
BBC
Cost of living: Soaring stock costs spell end for DIY store
The owner of an independent hardware store in Derbyshire says the cost-of-living crisis has proved the final straw for his business. Carl Marsden said he was "devastated" to be closing Marsden Brothers after opening in Spondon two years ago. The business had been going well until a local bus service...
Alphabet's big earnings miss points to flagging demand for digital advertising — and problems for the broader economy
Google's parent company partly blamed its underperformance on a tough economic backdrop and advertisers pulling back on spending.
TechCrunch
Korean internet giant Naver eyes North America, Europe as it grows its C2C marketplace business
Most Koreans actually prefer Naver for various reasons, and they like it so much that the search engine holds about 56% of the market, per Statista. Google is catching up, but it currently only has about a 35% share, and it’ll likely be a while before it can close the gap.
