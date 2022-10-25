Read full article on original website
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Girls soccer South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament first round: Bishop Eustace advances
Mia Abbey scored two goals to lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace past 11th-seeded Moorestown Friends in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament in Pennsauken. Bishop Eustace (6-7-2) led 2-0 at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 23-4. Erin Moriarty also had a goal with Madi Marbach and...
Football: No. 8 West Morris advances in win over Hackettstown in North 2, Group 3
Stefano Montella scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help propel top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 42-7 win over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Chester. The Wolfpack, who...
Pleasantville rides big plays to victory over Johnson in SJ Group 2 football opener
Pleasantville’s big play ability has advanced the Greyhounds to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Scoring three touchdowns of 50 or more yards, fourth-seeded Pleasantville beat fifth-seeded Johnson 25-7 in a South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2) will visit top-seeded...
Football: Westwood defeats Hanover Park in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Jack Dugan recorded 20 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns for second-seeded Westwood as it shut down seventh-seeded Hanover Park 34-0 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Washington Township to improve to 9-0. Dugan opened up the scoring for Westwood with an 80-yard...
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB
Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
Girls soccer: Bernards defeats Morris Tech - North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals
Jane Stauffer tallied two goals for seventh-seeded Bernards as it defeated second-seeded Morris Tech 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament in Denville. Bernards (13-4) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more goals in the second half while holding Morris Tech...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Football: Shawnee tops Ocean City in South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal (PHOTOS)
Joe Papa threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while Ethan Krauss had two TD receptions as fourth-seeded Shawnee overpowered fifth-seeded Ocean City in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Medford. Shawnee will visit top-seeded Hammonton in the semifinal on Friday. Papa connected...
Football: Matt Sims takes Brearley over North Arlington in the North 1, Group 1 opener
Matt Sims conducted a quarterback clinic as fourth-seeded Brearley rolled to a 50-16 victory over fifth-seeded North Arlington in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Kenilworth. Brearley (9-0) will face eighth-seeded Kinnelon in the semifinal round next Friday. Kinnelon defeated...
Football: Randolph rolls past Rahway to move to North 2, Group 4 semis
Stephen Petruziello ran in a pair of touchdowns to lead second-seeded Randolph to a 42-7 win over seventh-seeded Rahway in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2 Group 4 playoffs in Randolph. Randolph (8-1) will face third-seeded Wayne Valley in the semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 4.
HS football photos: East Orange vs. Clifton in the playoffs, Oct. 28, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Football: No. 13 North Hunterdon takes over, beats Midd. North in N2G4 quarterfinals
Luke Martini threw four touchdown passes to lead top-seeded and No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20 North Hunterdon in a 34-7 win over eighth-seeded Middletown North in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 playoffs in Annandale. The Lions (9-1) will face fifth-seeded...
Football: Zamot leads as Millville powers past Lacey - SJ G4 quarterfinal
Jacob Zamot threw for five touchdowns as second-seeded Millville powered past seventh-seeded Lacey in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Millville. Millville will next host third-seeded Jackson Memorial in the semifinal on Friday. Donte Smith caught two TDs from Zamot, one in the second...
Football: Lenape blanks Freehold Township in Central, Group 5 quarterfinals
Zyaire Goffney-Fleming had 152 rushing yards on 16 attempts and two touchdowns in addition to two receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown to lead top-seeded Lenape past eighth-seeded Freehold Township 40-0 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Medford. Goffney-Fleming got the scoring...
Minicucci shines as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep holds off DePaul - Football recap
Nicholas Minicuccui threw touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 28-25 victory over DePaul at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. Minicucci, a senior committed to Delaware, opened the scoring when he kept the...
Football: Lex Lucas leads Kinnelon over Park Ridge in North 1, Group 1
Lex Lucas scored the tying touchdown while Justin Tilton ran in the 2-point conversion as eighth-seeded Kinnelon upended top-seeded Park Ridge, 36-34, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1, state playoffs in Park Ridge. Kinnelon (6-3) will face fourth-seeded Brearley in the semifinal...
