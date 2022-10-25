ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB

Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Football: Randolph rolls past Rahway to move to North 2, Group 4 semis

Stephen Petruziello ran in a pair of touchdowns to lead second-seeded Randolph to a 42-7 win over seventh-seeded Rahway in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2 Group 4 playoffs in Randolph. Randolph (8-1) will face third-seeded Wayne Valley in the semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 4.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Football: Zamot leads as Millville powers past Lacey - SJ G4 quarterfinal

Jacob Zamot threw for five touchdowns as second-seeded Millville powered past seventh-seeded Lacey in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Millville. Millville will next host third-seeded Jackson Memorial in the semifinal on Friday. Donte Smith caught two TDs from Zamot, one in the second...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Football: Lex Lucas leads Kinnelon over Park Ridge in North 1, Group 1

Lex Lucas scored the tying touchdown while Justin Tilton ran in the 2-point conversion as eighth-seeded Kinnelon upended top-seeded Park Ridge, 36-34, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1, state playoffs in Park Ridge. Kinnelon (6-3) will face fourth-seeded Brearley in the semifinal...
PARK RIDGE, NJ
