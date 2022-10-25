Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot grows to mind-blowing $800M, 2nd largest in history
The Powerball jackpot is now the second largest in history with an estimated $800 million up for grabs in the next drawing. With no winner last night, Oct. 26, the jackpot has grown by $100 million. The next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 29. There have been 36 drawings in a...
If no one wins $825 million Powerball Saturday, jackpot could hit $1 billion
The Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday, Oct. 29 is up to $825 million - the second largest in Powerball history. If no one wins, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing is expected to hit an estimated $1 billion. Powerball said “strong ticket sales across the country” have pushed...
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $64 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won the $494 million prize on October 14. Here are the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing:. 04-18-31-53-69; Mega Ball: 07; Megaplier: 2X. The estimated jackpot for the drawing...
