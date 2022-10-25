Read full article on original website
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Collection
Ming Ma’s pretty spring collection was kickstarted by a documentary on the highly influential Ballets Russses, the troupe with which Vaslav Nijinsky danced and from which Paul Poiret developed a dramatic palette that broke with the conventions of the 1910s. Ma’s idea was to bring some of those visual references into his own world, and use them in a way that would offer women strength and self-confidence as well as the romance the brand is known for.
The Princess Diana Uniform in Street Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With The Crown’s fifth season closely upon us, we’re getting in the mood to dress like Princess Diana. The late princess was a fashion trendsetter, and right now we’re vibing with her sweatshirt and bike shorts ensembles. This is one of the looks Virgil Abloh referenced in his Diana tribute show for spring 2018. The building blocks of this sporty style are seen all over street style; this time around hoodies and lycra are accessorized with Dad sneakers. Scroll through to see how you can try this look out this Halloween or in your everyday life, and shop our favorite picks as well. And be sure to follow along as our Street Style Trend Tracker tags the season’s best looks.
Behind the Look: The Queer History Behind Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Signature Tank Top
Tank tops are having a moment. “I just always thought that a guy in a tank top is hot,” shares Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. In the midst of fashion month and just a few days after his spring 2023 collection showed at Paris Fashion Week, de Saint Sernin shared the story of how his signature crystal logo tank became an It-boy closet staple.
Olivia Wilde’s Hooded Peekaboo Dress Is All About Drama
Olivia Wilde typically favors a casual look, and is frequently spotted in loose-fitting tracksuits, jeans and comfy hoodies (often her boyfriend Harry Styles’s merch). However, the actor, writer and director never fails to impress when she dresses up. At the 2022 Women In Film Honors in Beverly Hills, the...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear to the Extreme
Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple are bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took evening wear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel entirely more punk-rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset!
This Is How Goldie Hawn Looks and Feels So Great at 76
If laughing through life keeps you young, then Goldie Hawn may live forever. But, in addition to her sense of levity, it seems that the star favors a few other self-care tricks in her daily life. Hawn took to Instagram this week to share her (effusive) exercise regimen. Surprise: It prioritizes fun.
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
Julia Roberts’s ’90s Style Moments Are Pure Joy
We all have our favorite Julia Roberts style moments from the ’90s. There’s Julia as Anna Scott in Notting Hill uttering the inimitable words: “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her,” while wearing a baby-blue cardigan. Then there’s Vivian Ward’s PVC knee-high boots in Pretty Woman, or the many wedding dresses of Maggie Carpenter, the ultimate Runaway Bride.
Eddie Redmayne’s Playful Press Tour Wardrobe Is a Delight
Before I begin, I feel I should make one thing clear: Eddie Redmayne has always been very stylish. Yet, while the actor evidently knows his way around a slick awards ceremony tuxedo or a louche double-breasted linen suit, since stepping out in support of his latest project—the Netflix crime drama The Good Nurse co-starring Jessica Chastain—Redmayne has been subtly adding a few new twists to his sartorial repertoire. At 40, it would be understandable if Redmayne wanted to offset his still-boyish handsomeness with something more serious or stuffy—but instead, it seems he’s feeling more playful with his style than ever.
Priyanka Chopra’s Date-Night Dress Reflects Her Print-Centric Style
Florals are most often associated with the spring and summer months, but Priyanka Chopra’s latest look proves that blooms work at any time of year. Photographed holding hands with her husband Nick Jonas in LA, Priyanka wore a sprightly lavender long-sleeve dress, scattered with bright orange roses. To make the pattern pop, she added sparkly orange mules and carried a tangerine-hue bag. Nick, meanwhile, wore smart checked trousers, a white tee and an oversized black blazer.
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet With a Message
Boom. Rihanna is back. After announcing her long-awaited return to music with the lead single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which drops this Friday, the world’s most prolific multi-hyphenate made a red-carpet comeback that proved fashion is still very much her top priority. Joining her Black Panther colleagues, including...
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
15 Throwback Photos of the One and Only Pam Grier
Once described by Quentin Tarantino as film’s first female action star, Pam Grier’s iconic rise found her righting wrongs, taking names, and becoming a beauty icon still impactful today. The fourth season of TCM’s docu-podcast The Plot Thickens: Here Comes Pam, out today, finds Grier and her loved ones revisiting emblematic moments from her life—and, of course, her life in looks.
12 of Hailey Bieber’s Best “Glazed Donut” Skin Moments
Hailey Bieber’s beauty signature? The freshest skin going. A dedicated fan of the no makeup-makeup aesthetic, the model has long championed a barely-there base, enhanced with just the right amount of luminosity. Typically seen showing off a dewy sheen, Bieber’s smooth, even-toned complexion isn’t just down to youth and good genetics (though they help, of course)—she has long been vocal about the benefits of her rigorous skincare routine.
Carly Rae Jepsen’s Loneliest Hour
Before Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage each night on her So Nice Tour, she has a special guest greet the audience. Flanked by cotton-candy clouds and twinkling stars, an animated moon with pursed lips and piercing blue eyes appears on the video screen. “I know all of your secrets,...
The Crown in Vogue Features Never-Before-Seen Photographs of the Royal Family
The idea for The Crown in Vogue sprung up, not at all fully formed, during the late spring of 2020 when access to British Vogue’s archive of photographs—“the stuff of history”, as the magazine once called it—was difficult. Which was putting it mildly. Tucked away...
Harry Styles’s Merman Makeover in His Latest Video Has Twitter Reeling
Have we reached the age of peak Harry Styles? I would have thought so since recent gossip about him being the proud recipient of a very in-demand salad dressing from his girlfriend—actor and director Olivia Wilde—reached such a fever pitch I would have thought it impossible for the 28-year-old musician to generate any more discourse. That, however, was before Styles dropped the brand-new music video for his song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” on Thursday, and, predictably, the undersea ballad has Styles trending yet again.
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
