ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Scottsdale resident plays for Central College women's basketball team

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjQ3I_0im6ccdo00

Kelsea Hurley of Scottsdale is a member of the Central College women’s basketball team.

Central, located in Pella, Iowa, has captured six conference championships with five NCAA Division III tournament appearances, including a national title, according to a press release.

The team posted a 6-15 mark last winter but returns all five starters, including two American Rivers all-conference players, for first-year coach Moran Lonning.

Throughout her college career, Hurley, who graduated from Desert Mountain High School, has collected three varsity letters and was named team “Rookie of the Year” during the 2019-20 season. She also received the MVP award for her team in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the release added.

Hurley is now a senior at Central College, having recorded in the last season 21 games and 13.8 points.

The upcoming season opens Nov. 8 with a road game against Waldorf College at 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

Cambridge brothers were a ‘no-brainer’ package for ASU men’s basketball

The Arizona State men’s basketball team welcomed several transfer players this season, including the Cambridge brothers at guard. Desmond Cambridge is a fifth-year transfer by way of Nevada, where he averaged 16.3 points and shot 36% from three in 56 games. His little brother, Devan Cambridge, is a senior transfer by way of Auburn. In three seasons, he started 33 of 91 games and averaged six points and 3.1 rebounds.
TEMPE, AZ
MaxPreps

How to watch: Dylan Raiola and No. 9 Chandler take on Basha in Arizona high school football showdown

In a Grand Canyon-sized duel, No. 9 Chandler and Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the class of 2024, host Basha (Chandler) Friday on ESPNU. The schools sit 10 minutes from each other and both teams are led by top 2024 signal-callers. The host Wolves are 7-0 this season with Raiola (6-3, 220) under center, while Basha is led by four-star junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has helped get the Bears off to a 6-1 start, which included a win over five-star senior USC commit Malachi Nelson and Los Alamitos (CA.), to begin the season.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots

After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back

A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
GLENDALE, AZ
Aviation International News

Jet Linx Completes New Scottsdale Base

Jet Linx has completed construction of a private jet terminal and hangar in Scottsdale, Arizona, that will replace another terminal the charter provider has operated there since 2021. Increasing demand from jet card members and aircraft owners led to the development of the new facilities, which are expected to be celebrated at a grand opening in December.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Snell & Wilmer relocates Phoenix office to CityScape

Snell & Wilmer announced that it has relocated its Phoenix office from the Arizona Center to CityScape at One East Washington Street, Suite 2700, now occupying a total of 120,000-square-feet, spanning five floors. “As we planned for the firm’s future, we were looking for a vibrant location that would be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale

Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx’s proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home

Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy