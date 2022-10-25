Scottsdale resident plays for Central College women's basketball team

Kelsea Hurley of Scottsdale is a member of the Central College women’s basketball team.

Central, located in Pella, Iowa, has captured six conference championships with five NCAA Division III tournament appearances, including a national title, according to a press release.

The team posted a 6-15 mark last winter but returns all five starters, including two American Rivers all-conference players, for first-year coach Moran Lonning.

Throughout her college career, Hurley, who graduated from Desert Mountain High School, has collected three varsity letters and was named team “Rookie of the Year” during the 2019-20 season. She also received the MVP award for her team in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the release added.

Hurley is now a senior at Central College, having recorded in the last season 21 games and 13.8 points.

The upcoming season opens Nov. 8 with a road game against Waldorf College at 5:30 p.m.