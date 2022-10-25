Read full article on original website
To my son: You won’t always need me
I know you won’t always need me, but today you do. As I lay down next to you after tucking you into bed, I try cherishing every moment. As I watch you fall peacefully asleep, I know that these moments are brief and, unfortunately, can’t last forever. There will come a day where you won’t need me to lay next to you or wait by your bed until you fall asleep.
10 of the best family calendars and apps to help keep everyone on the same page
Between keeping everyone organized, acting as your family's scheduler and still tending to the kids during nighttime wake-ups, the mental and physical load bearing down on moms' shoulders is huge. It might be 2022 but it's clear from Motherly's annual State of Motherhood survey that moms are still pulling more than their share of the household weight.
When does parenting get less exhausting?
No one told me that my child would be nine years old and I'd still be facing sleepless nights and struggling with extreme sleep deprivation. Lest a new parent read this and panic, however, I'll level the playing field by telling you my daughter has a cough, so we're getting as much sleep as we can between doses of all-natural, organic cough remedies (ahem, that was just to make it sound better than it is).
8 tips to keep you sane while traveling with kids this Thanksgiving
I love Thanksgiving—the constant snacking, no pressure to buy gifts, the kick-off to the holiday season, all of it. What I don't love, especially when my kids were young, are the Thanksgiving travel hassles. Traveling with young kids can be difficult under the best of circumstances; add the holiday rush and I’m sweating just thinking about it. But there are ways to ease the stress and challenges, and we've gathered up some of the best Thanksgiving travel tips for families with young kids.
It’s OK to be ‘that’ mom
I’m “that” mom this morning. The mom who mixed up her kids' lunch boxes and didn't realize it until we were at our second stop and half an hour from home. This wouldn't be a problem, except that my firstborn has lunch at elementary school and only needs snacks, and my youngest goes to preschool/daycare so we have to provide his lunch. And though I packed both lunch bags the night before and put them in the backpacks, I put them in the wrong ones.
Ashley Graham’s Pottery Barn Kids nursery aesthetic is ‘functional’ and ‘calm’—and yours can be, too
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. If there's one room in any parent's home that absolutely needs to be as soothing as it is functional, it's the nursery. And being a mom of three little boys under three after welcoming twins earlier this year means Ashley Graham knew her nursery had to give off a calming vibe—which is why she partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to achieve just that.
Mom & toddler expert advises against forcing kids to apologize in viral Instagram post
If there's one thing toddlers are going to do, it's fight tooth and nail against anything they don't like—classic toddler behavior. Sometimes that means tantrums in the cereal aisle, sometimes that means slapping their sibling around instead of sharing. It varies from minute to minute, honestly. Toddler expert, child...
I was proud of my multitasking—until I realized the damage it was doing to my life
Two years ago, I wrote an article about motherhood and multitasking—how as mothers we have become conditioned to doing multiple things at once. I lauded it an admirable skill, a notch on our belts. We are multitasking mothers who gets things done. I’m a multitasking mom who gets things done. Yet, I’ve come to realize it’s not all I thought it was. That badge of honor I wore somehow now is replaced by a feeling that my ability to do multiple things at once prevents me from doing any one thing very well.
Jazmyn Simon on navigating different stages of motherhood and raising kids to love themselves
In this episode, Liz talks with actress Jazmyn Simon about all stages of motherhood, from her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum during pregnancy, to seeing her daughter off to college. They also discuss what inspired her to write her new children’s book, "Most Perfect You."
How to incorporate joy into your child’s daily routine
One of the many essential jobs that we have as parents is understanding how to increase a child's joy. Upon noticing the declining enthusiasm of my nine-year-old daughter, I realized that she needed something to look forward to that wasn’t necessarily structured into her day-to-day. So I brainstormed some ways to incorporate a little more joy into my children’s life—and hope these tips are a great start to help others, too.
Here’s how to help your introverted child make friends at school
With my husband and I being introverts ourselves, it was no surprise that our firstborn (now five years old) also turned out to be an introverted child. Personally, I have very vivid memories of struggling to make new friends in primary school. To add to this, the children in my class would change every academic year. I remember the feeling of dread that would wash over me when I found out that I would be separated from my friends for the next school year. This was the early '90s, where a lot wasn’t known about introversion as a personality trait.
6 expert tips on how to prepare for your first birth
First-time mamas, you have so much to be excited about as you anticipate finally meeting your little one. And while you may have read all the books, heard all your friends' birth stories, have a doula lined up, and are feeling relatively confident in what to expect, there's just something special (and a little nerve-wracking) about giving birth for the first time.
Why kids delay bedtime with “One more thing… ” and what you can do
Bedtime struggles plagued our home night after night to the point that I began to dread the sun going down. That seems a little dramatic, I know, but hand to the sky, I did. I couldn’t understand how my child was able to turn the bedtime process into an hour or two, and on really exasperating nights, three hours of crying, melting, and doing everything but going to sleep.
Why moms are especially susceptible to amygdala hijack—and how to deal with it
Imagine you just woke up. You stub your toe when you get out of bed. You take a deep breath. Your child has wet the bed. You take a deep breath. The dog is barking to go out. You take a deep breath. You just realized you didn't buy bananas....
15 Thanksgiving pregnancy announcements for the little turkey on the way
Sharing baby news is a big deal. There are a lot of decisions to be made like, when's the right time and how should you even do it. But above all, it's a joyous time to celebrate with loved ones. And if your announcement is close to the holidays, then that just makes the season even more special.
TikTok videos asking for kid-free flights don’t help anyone
Let’s start by stating the obvious: no one—and I mean no one—likes listening to crying babies on airplanes. And every so often (admittedly more often lately) someone goes viral with a TikTok or social media post about how we need adults-only flights. Earlier this month, @balubrigada posted...
Ready to stop contact napping? A sleep specialist shares the steps
There aren’t many things sweeter in motherhood than being able to snuggle your baby close while they sleep. It’s often here that you are able to slow down and soak in these fleeting moments that we all know pass by so quickly. Contact napping is a beautiful thing—not just for you, but also for your baby.
The way we raise boys impacts everyone—so it is everyone’s responsibility
Let’s first agree that parenting is hard. Period. Whether you are raising boys or girls, a mom of one or many, a mom of babies or teens, it is all hard. I am a mom of two boys—a 16-year-old and an almost-teen—and I absolutely love it. I love raising sons and I wouldn’t change it for anything. (See also: please don’t ask me if I wish I had a daughter.) As much as I love it, I’ve gotta admit: I am constantly befuddled. There is so much about boys that I don’t understand—the noise, the constant roughhousing, the impulsivity, the inability to put their socks in the laundry, so many things.
I want my kids to fail
I hope my kids fail. Some small failures, some sort-of-big and slightly-messy ones. And I want them to experience these weepy disappointments while they’re still young. My daughters are only three and two years old, and I can see the way the world around them already demands and rewards success.
How to care for your mental health needs while caring for your child’s needs
This post was written by Dr. Liz Matheis and originally appeared on The Mighty. “My child’s needs won’t go away. What can I realistically do to work on my own mental health?”. When we became parents, our children became the center of our universe. Our own self-care became...
