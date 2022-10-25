MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's soccer team (4-8-4, 0-4-4 BIG EAST) winds down the 2022 campaign this week as it gets set for a pair of BIG EAST matches. The Golden Eagles first travel east to Washington D.C. this Saturday to face the #24 Georgetown Hoyas (8-4-3, 6-1-1 BIG EAST) on Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. (CT), before returning home to Valley Fields next week to host the St. John's Red Storm (4-7-4, 2-3-3 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO