Chicago, IL

gomarquette.com

XC Concludes 2022 BIG EAST Championships

ATTERBORO, Massachusetts – The Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams placed eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 2022 BIG EAST Championships presented by JEEP. Providence played host to the conference championship meet at the Mark Coogan Course at Highland Park. Beginning with the women's 6k, Anna Penzkover...
gomarquette.com

MSOC Travels to No. 24 Georgetown

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's soccer team (4-8-4, 0-4-4 BIG EAST) winds down the 2022 campaign this week as it gets set for a pair of BIG EAST matches. The Golden Eagles first travel east to Washington D.C. this Saturday to face the #24 Georgetown Hoyas (8-4-3, 6-1-1 BIG EAST) on Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. (CT), before returning home to Valley Fields next week to host the St. John's Red Storm (4-7-4, 2-3-3 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
gomarquette.com

Cross Country Heads to BIG EAST Championships

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams head to Attleboro, Massachusetts on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 2022 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships presented by JEEP. Providence will play host to the conference championship for the first time in the league's history. The meet will...
