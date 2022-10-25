Read full article on original website
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Brittney Griner’s appeal on her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been rejected, and so she is now heading to a penal colony where she will have to spend her sentence if the USA were to fail to get her out. Hope is not lost about her release since prisoner swap talks between the USA and Russia continue, though Kremlin did reiterate its previous warning when it comes to negotiations.
It has been eight months since Brittney Griner has been jailed in a Russian prison over alleged drug charges. Just this week, her appeal from the nine-year sentence that she was so harshly slapped with was denied, which means that the WNBA star is now set to be transferred to a Russian penal colony. At this point, things are about to get so much worse for her.
