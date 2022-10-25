ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?

With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
CHEYENNE, WY
What’s Brewing in Cheyenne’s Halloween Forecast?

While Cheyenne is no stranger to scary Halloween weather, Mother Nature shouldn't be playing any tricks on us this year. "We're expecting temperatures to be slightly warmer than average with dry conditions," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said Thursday in a Facebook post. "Breezy conditions across the area look...
CHEYENNE, WY
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
WYOMING STATE
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?

I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
CHEYENNE, WY
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes

If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
LARAMIE, WY
3 Cats, 2 Birds Die in Cheyenne House Fire

Three cats and two birds died in a Saturday house fire in Cheyenne, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of E. 19th Street at 1:09 p.m. "When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner...
CHEYENNE, WY
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
