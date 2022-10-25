Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warming Trend, Nice Fall Weather Expected In Cheyenne, Laramie
After a cool start to the day on Thursday, Cheyenne National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a warming trend for southeast Wyoming with typical fall weather over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead! After...
When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?
With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
What’s Brewing in Cheyenne’s Halloween Forecast?
While Cheyenne is no stranger to scary Halloween weather, Mother Nature shouldn't be playing any tricks on us this year. "We're expecting temperatures to be slightly warmer than average with dry conditions," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said Thursday in a Facebook post. "Breezy conditions across the area look...
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Wyoming’s Young Defensive Ends Have Arrived Ahead of Schedule
LARAMIE -- No other team in the Mountain West harasses quarterbacks as much as Wyoming does. As a team, the Cowboys have tallied 25 sacks. The second most is Fresno State with 18. Nationally, only Bowling Green (32), Liberty (30), Cincinnati (29) and Temple (28) have more. The numbers are...
Pokes, ‘Bows Set to Tangle on the Islands Saturday Night
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will make their longest road trip of the season this week as they fly to Honolulu, Hawai’i to face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West Conference match-up on Saturday. It will be the first time since 2018 that Wyoming has played...
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
3 Cats, 2 Birds Die in Cheyenne House Fire
Three cats and two birds died in a Saturday house fire in Cheyenne, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of E. 19th Street at 1:09 p.m. "When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner...
Love A Good Burger? These Cheyenne And Laramie Restaurants Have The Best!
You have to love a nice burger. You bite into it and you're like, wow, this is incredible. This is life-changing. I'm going to name my firstborn child after this burger(or rename). You get the idea. Everyone loves a good burger. But, who has the best burger in Cheyenne? What...
Wyoming’s Ryan Marquez Has Finally Discovered His Role
LARAMIE -- Ryan Marquez was recruited in hopes he would be the next great quarterback at Wyoming, following in the footsteps of Josh Allen. He's served in about every other role, though. The junior is currently listed as a wide receiver. He also serves as a gunner on the Cowboys'...
Wyoming’s DeVonne Harris Rocks Goggles … and Quarterbacks
LARAMIE -- Utah State's Alfred Edwards allowed just two sacks on 830 snaps last season from the left tackle spot. Saturday night inside War Memorial Stadium, the 6-foot-7, 325-pound senior gave up three on just 62. Arguably no one had a more forgettable night on the high plains. Well, maybe...
BB Gun Vandals Hit More Than 40 Vehicles, Businesses in Cheyenne
Cheyenne police are working to find whoever is behind a recent string of BB gun vandalism. According to a department Facebook post, more than 40 vehicles and businesses, primarily concentrated in the northeast area of town, have recently had their windows shot out. "Cheyenne Police are contacting persons of interest...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the burglary occurred near the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue. The post did not indicate a date...
Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Stolen Check Suspect
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using stolen to make purchases in local stores. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the man in the above photo is believed to have used stolen...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0