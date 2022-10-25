ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance

How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Iconic Throwback Halloween Costume on Instagram

With Oct. 31 slowly creeping in, many celebrities are resurrecting previous Halloween looks to build up the anticipation for this year’s costume reveals. Drew Barrymore was one of the celebrities that dug through the vaults to unearth an iconic costume from last year’s Halloween shenanigans. The two photos—shared...
Gal Gadot Shows She Is 'Proud' to Be Jewish in Stunning New Selfie

Gal Gadot is showing pride in her Jewish heritage amid the uprising of those speaking out against Kanye West and his recent anti-Semitic comments. West, 45, has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks, after sharing anti-Semitic hate speech to his social media accounts and prompting a handful of celebrities to condemn the rapper for his offensive words.
Dragonette Premieres 'T-Shirt' Video Ahead of Comeback Album

Dragonette (AKA Martina Sorbara) returns this Friday, October 28, with her first album in six years, called Twennies, reflecting on a transformative chapter in the 43-year-old songwriter/producer's life. In that time, she experienced the global pandemic, became a first-time mom and watched her massive 2011 single, "Hello," have a well-deserved second life on the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah

Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
Christina Aguilera’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful’ highlights how social media harms kids

When Christina Aguilera released her now-iconic song "Beautiful" in 2002, she was sending a message—one about letting your inner beauty shine through no matter what the haters have to say about it. But now, on the song's 20th birthday (can you even believe it?), Xtina just released an updated music video with an equally powerful message for the new world we live in.
