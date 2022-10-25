Read full article on original website
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
NME
Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg
Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg. The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is helping moms process miscarriage
Taylor Swift's much-anticipated new album, Midnights, has everyone talking about almost every single song. But one song in particular is resonating with people who have experienced pregnancy loss and miscarriage—and giving them space to grieve on social media. The haunting melody and the lyrics to "Bigger Than The Whole...
If you’ve never been fat, you don’t get to defend Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Anti-Hero’
[Editor's note: Taylor Swift removed the scene in question from her 'Anti-Hero' video on Apple Music after this essay was published.]. First things first: If you've never been fat, this isn't your conversation to have. If you've never been fat, this is your time to listen. Period. Taylor Swift released...
Kanye West Was on ‘Saturday Night Live’ 7 Times Before His Reported Ban
Kanye West has a storied history with 'SNL.' The controversial rapper performed on the show a lot before he was reportedly banned.
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Iconic Throwback Halloween Costume on Instagram
With Oct. 31 slowly creeping in, many celebrities are resurrecting previous Halloween looks to build up the anticipation for this year’s costume reveals. Drew Barrymore was one of the celebrities that dug through the vaults to unearth an iconic costume from last year’s Halloween shenanigans. The two photos—shared...
Gal Gadot Shows She Is 'Proud' to Be Jewish in Stunning New Selfie
Gal Gadot is showing pride in her Jewish heritage amid the uprising of those speaking out against Kanye West and his recent anti-Semitic comments. West, 45, has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks, after sharing anti-Semitic hate speech to his social media accounts and prompting a handful of celebrities to condemn the rapper for his offensive words.
papermag.com
Dragonette Premieres 'T-Shirt' Video Ahead of Comeback Album
Dragonette (AKA Martina Sorbara) returns this Friday, October 28, with her first album in six years, called Twennies, reflecting on a transformative chapter in the 43-year-old songwriter/producer's life. In that time, she experienced the global pandemic, became a first-time mom and watched her massive 2011 single, "Hello," have a well-deserved second life on the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts.
Surprise! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first baby—and her gender reveal is so cute
"The Big Bang Theory" star, 36, is welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, from "Ozark." The first-time mama announced the happy news on Instagram. Cuoco posted a cute selfie of herself and Pelphrey. He's holding a slice of cake with pink frosting in the middle, clearly from their gender reveal cake.
All about ‘almond moms’ and the TikTok trend for millennials who had them
You know those moments when you're scrolling through your FYP on TikTok, and you think to yourself, "Wow, so this is something A LOT of us can relate to?" It happens more often than you'd expect, right? This is probably why the "almond mom" trend has been exploding on TikTok lately.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah
Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
Christina Aguilera’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful’ highlights how social media harms kids
When Christina Aguilera released her now-iconic song "Beautiful" in 2002, she was sending a message—one about letting your inner beauty shine through no matter what the haters have to say about it. But now, on the song's 20th birthday (can you even believe it?), Xtina just released an updated music video with an equally powerful message for the new world we live in.
Motherly
