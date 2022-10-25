Trick-or-treat events happening around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are less than a week away from Halloween but if your little ghost or goblin can’t wait to get some candy there are plenty of safe and fun trick-or-treat events across the Kansas City area.

Missouri trick-or-treat events

Boo at the Zoo

Celebrate Halloween for Trick or Treat at the Kansas City Zoo this weekend. Trick-or-treat bags will be provided in addition to fun fall activities for the family, including a pumpkin toss.

When: Oct. 29,30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Trunk or Treat in the Park (North Kansas City)

A safe place for kids to trick-or-treat. Costumes are encouraged and the first 300 kids will receive a bag for treats.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Macken Park, 1002 Clark Ferguson Drive, North Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Trunk R Treat in Independence

This event will be loaded with candy, games and prizes for the kids. This year will be a two part event. Sunday for the majority and then again on Monday for those who have to work the weekend.

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 13920 E. U.S. Hwy 40, Independence, Missouri

Cost: Free

Trick or Treat Main Street in Blue Springs

Activities at this event include games and crafts. Tents and tables will be set up by community agencies and organizations for trick-or-treating.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Downtown Blue Springs on Main Street between 10th and 12th

Cost: Free

Halloween Trunk or Treat by Creative Emajination’s

Come bring your children dressed in their favorite costumes to check out decorated trunks and get some candy.

When: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Where: 4001 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost Free

Trick or Treat Historic Downtown Liberty

Enjoy a night of costumes, candy and fun on the square.

When: Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Where: 118 N. Main Street, Liberty, Missouri

Cost: Free

Trunk or Treat (Belton)

This event not only has trick-or-treating but visitors can take a stroll through haunted woods and a spooky cemetery.

When: Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

Where: St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Road, Belton, Missouri

Cost: Free

Trick or Treat on the KC Streetcar

The KC Streetcar Authority is inviting trick-or-treaters of all ages to hop on board any streetcar while team members will be on board every streetcar, giving out candy to riders.

When: Monday, Oct. 31, 3-4 p.m.

Where: KC Streetcar

Cost: Free

Kansas trick-or-treat events

Downtown Overland Park Trick or Treating

Join trick-or-treating in Downtown Overland Park this weekend. Trick-or-treaters will get a chance to stop at local businesses door-to-door for treats and candy. There will be a live DJ and an opportunity to play games.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: 7935 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas

Cost: Free

Truck-or-Treat Kansas City, Kansas

Head to the Kansas City, Kansas Main Library parking lot this Wednesday for its Truck or Treat event. It is for children 18 and under with families.

When: Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Main Library, 625 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

Johnson County Parks and Recreation JamBOOree

A free Halloween event at Heritage Park. Movies in the park will start at sunset and families will be allowed trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, animals from Ernie Miller Nature Center, and more.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe, Kansas

Cost: To register, click here

Halloween Spooktacular at NFM

This event includes photos with Spider-man and Thor as well as pumpkin painting and of course trick or treating.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

Crossroads Trunk or Treat

Come out dressed up for s’mores, decorated trunks and lots of candy.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Christian Church, 5855 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kansas

Cost: Free

Next Level Trunk or Treat

This event not only has candy but a bounce house, dance party, fog machine, prizes and more.

When: Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Next Level Karate, 12940 W. 87th Street, Overland Park, Kansas

Cost: To register click here

