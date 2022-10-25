ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments

Patriot 1st
3d ago

All these Democrat run states love their toll roads and bridge's. They raise the fee's and keep building their empires. Jersey has 3 toll roads and 3 highway authorities. Consolidate them under 1 and eliminate 2/3rds of their administrators.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

3d ago

These kinds of things happen when you are being ruled by super corrupt legalized criminal mafias that we vote in over and over and over and over and over again. 👀

Tamika08260
3d ago

any wonder why people are leaving Jersey I for one have been a resident here my whole life but I won't be here this time next year I'll be in Pennsylvania or maybe even Delaware

