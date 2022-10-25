ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

Isles of Lake Hancock estate tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 7 to 14

A home in Isles of Lake Hancock topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 7803 Skiing Way, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 11, for $2,890,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, seven baths and 5,657 square feet of living area. Days on market: 16.
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Arden Park North home tops Ocoee sales from Oct. 7 to 14

A home in Arden Park North topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 1765 Southern Red Oak Court, Ocoee, sold Oct. 11, for $699,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,890 square feet of living area. Days on market: Seven.
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida

Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

This week in West Orange County history: Oct. 27, 2022

The 50th anniversary of the Oakland Presbyterian Church was observed with an all-day service. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Stephens of Sorrento moved into the J.Z. Eckles cottage near Ocoee. Mr. Stephens was the new Atlantic Coast Line railroad depot agent. 50 years ago. The Winter Garden Planning & Zoning Board...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Fatal crash reported on S.R. 429 in Winter Garden

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a fatal crash that took place around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Winter Garden. The crash occurred in the southbound lane of State Road 429 in the area of mile marker 21, according to OSCO public affairs officer Lt. Tara Crescenzi.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area. "While this burst early likely won't influence local river levels, we are seeing areas...
ORLANDO, FL
thrillgeek.com

White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando

Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy