orangeobserver.com
Isles of Lake Hancock estate tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 7 to 14
A home in Isles of Lake Hancock topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 7803 Skiing Way, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 11, for $2,890,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, seven baths and 5,657 square feet of living area. Days on market: 16.
orangeobserver.com
Arden Park North home tops Ocoee sales from Oct. 7 to 14
A home in Arden Park North topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 1765 Southern Red Oak Court, Ocoee, sold Oct. 11, for $699,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,890 square feet of living area. Days on market: Seven.
Skyline Chili to Open Winter Garden Location
"I wanted to franchise a brand I had a deep passion for, and Skyline was a great fit for me. It was my first and only choice – just like when I was choosing what to eat as a kid growing up in Cincinnati!”
Streets flooded in Winter Park after heavy rain Friday morning
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Several streets in Winter Park were flooded after early morning storms on Friday. Streets in and around North Denning Drive were flooded after the rain moved through the area. Strong storms impacted parts of Orange County, including Winter Park for hours. Read: Florida doesn’t protect...
fox35orlando.com
Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida
Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Oct. 27, 2022
The 50th anniversary of the Oakland Presbyterian Church was observed with an all-day service. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Stephens of Sorrento moved into the J.Z. Eckles cottage near Ocoee. Mr. Stephens was the new Atlantic Coast Line railroad depot agent. 50 years ago. The Winter Garden Planning & Zoning Board...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
orangeobserver.com
District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson hosting office hours in Winter Garden
All appointment slots have already been booked at the Winter Garden City Hall. District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson is hosting office hours in the city of Winter Garden this week. The office hours will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Winter Garden City Hall, 300 W....
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Your romance is hot enough as it is! And while being outside together is proven to be a great way to bond with your partner, it can be exhausting spending time in the Florida sun. Don't let the heat stop... The post 30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Popular restaurant in historic Cocoa Village closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. - The Black Tulip Restaurant, a popular fine dining restaurant that has been a staple in the Cocoa community for 41 years, is permanently closing, according to a post on its Facebook page. For years, the restaurant's owner, Daniel Colzani, has wanted to sell the business located at...
mynews13.com
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
click orlando
Winter Park Boys & Girls Club thrift store in need of donations after Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Sheila Bridegam recalled how heartbroken she was after she saw the devastating images of the Boys & Girls Club thrift store in Winter Park that she puts her heart and soul into each day. “I actually literally broke down, cried because this means, this is...
Back to normal after early morning storms flood streets in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The road has cleared of floodwater, after some drivers in Central Florida were dealing with flooded streets early Friday. Channel 9 saw major flooding at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando. One driver, Brandon Campos, said that water levels were...
orangeobserver.com
Fatal crash reported on S.R. 429 in Winter Garden
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a fatal crash that took place around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Winter Garden. The crash occurred in the southbound lane of State Road 429 in the area of mile marker 21, according to OSCO public affairs officer Lt. Tara Crescenzi.
orangeobserver.com
Rotary Club of Horizon West collects Halloween costumes for Eight Waves
The Rotary Club of Horizon West recently partnered with Eight Waves to collect Halloween costumes for children in need. Although the club had a goal of collecting 50 costumes, the organization collected a total of 75 costumes for children in the east Winter Garden area. Eight Waves' mission is to...
fox35orlando.com
Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area. "While this burst early likely won't influence local river levels, we are seeing areas...
click orlando
New England-based chain Wing It On! opening its 1st ghost kitchen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chicken wing chain from up north is getting ready to open its first Florida location, which will also be its first ghost kitchen, in downtown Orlando’s Dollins Food Hall. Wing It On! is set to open the ghost kitchen, a virtual restaurant available only...
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
