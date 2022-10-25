Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Our writers think Illinois will run all over Nebraska
Illinois extends their winning streak against Nebraska to three in another fairly ho-hum win over a division rival. On paper there’s a lot of talent on the Cornhuskers’ roster, but the Huskers haven’t been able to tap into the full potential that their talent affords at any point during the Scott Frost era or since. I doubt they put the pieces together this week, but I think they do enough to keep this game interesting. At the end of the day, the Blackshirts are simply not good enough to stop Chase Brown, and Nebraska doesn’t have enough offensive firepower to match.
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit
LINCOLN - Nebraska football will host a number of top 2024 recruits for Saturday's game against Illinois, including a five-star legacy who's committed to Ohio State and intends to tag along with his younger brother. Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit according to multiple services, will return to...
Dave Feit: Irresistible Mickey Joseph Meets Immovable Nebraska
Lift this team to bowl eligibility? That’s asking a lot of the Huskers’ interim head coach.
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph shocks with his high school outreach
Nebraska football coaches going back to Bill Callahan have talked a big game about “locking down the state” but this time, Mickey Joseph might actually be doing it. It turns out that offering a ton of in-state players over the last few weeks is just part of a master plan.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
ESPN
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: JUCO target announcing commit soon
Mickey Joseph’s Nebraska football recruiting apparatus got its first big win last Saturday in Malachi Coleman. Could it be getting another one in JUCO defensive line target Anterio Thompson this weekend?. The Iowa Western C.C. player would be a big get for a team that is trying to rebuild...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 22-28
OMAHA, Neb. — A daring rescue during a house fire, claims of a serial killer in Iowa and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. Cell phone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring. How Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
knopnews2.com
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Omaha North High School football team will have a game with Grand Island High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
KETV.com
Bellevue University breaks ground on new athletic field house
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue University leaders broke ground on a new state-of-the-art field house Friday. The two-level athletic facility is set to be more than 72,000 square feet. President Mary Hawkins said it will be a great place for athletes to train and for students and employees to stay...
