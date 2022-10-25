ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

thechampaignroom.com

Our writers think Illinois will run all over Nebraska

Illinois extends their winning streak against Nebraska to three in another fairly ho-hum win over a division rival. On paper there’s a lot of talent on the Cornhuskers’ roster, but the Huskers haven’t been able to tap into the full potential that their talent affords at any point during the Scott Frost era or since. I doubt they put the pieces together this week, but I think they do enough to keep this game interesting. At the end of the day, the Blackshirts are simply not good enough to stop Chase Brown, and Nebraska doesn’t have enough offensive firepower to match.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss

One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
knopnews2.com

2023 Nebraska Football schedule released

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN

Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
MADISON, WI
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 22-28

OMAHA, Neb. — A daring rescue during a house fire, claims of a serial killer in Iowa and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. Cell phone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring. How Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GRAND ISLAND, NE
waynedailynews.com

NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced

LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
CARTER LAKE, IA
KETV.com

Bellevue University breaks ground on new athletic field house

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue University leaders broke ground on a new state-of-the-art field house Friday. The two-level athletic facility is set to be more than 72,000 square feet. President Mary Hawkins said it will be a great place for athletes to train and for students and employees to stay...
BELLEVUE, NE

