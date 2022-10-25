Read full article on original website
Related
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Schuylkill County Crash
A Schuykill County man is dead following a fatal collision in Frackville, authorities say. Leonard Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville, was driving his motorcycle south on Valley Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, when he struck an oncoming truck that was turning left into a parking lot, state police said.
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Deadly Crash On US Route 222 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Someone has died in a car crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The crash happened on Route 222 North by the Hunsicker Road exit near 322 in Manheim Township around 5:20 p.m., according to PennDOT and Lancaster County Wide Communications. It is believed...
Do you recognize person allegedly trying to break into Williams Township gun store?
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a would-be burglar who allegedly used an ax early Friday morning in an effort to get into a Williams Township gun store. At 4:37 a.m., the person was caught on surveillance video outside 507 Outfitters in the 1000 block...
Standoff with 30-year-old man ends in Lehigh County with no injuries
A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours long standoff Wednesday afternoon in Heidelberg Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. A trooper from the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched just after noon to the Germansville Post Office in Lehigh County where the man was...
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Heidelberg Twp.
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening. The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.
5-vehicle crash closes Route 22 near Route 512 for about an hour (UPDATE)
A five-vehicle crash briefly closed Route 22 East near Route 512, according to Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Nathan Branosky. The crash was reported a little after 3 p.m. on Route 22 East in Hanover Township, Northampton County. PennDOT cameras showed traffic being diverted off of Route 22 East at the...
Standoff That Started At Lehigh County Post Office Ends After Several Hours
A 30-year-old Lehigh County man was hospitalized after an hours-long negotiation that began at a local post office, PA State Police said. Troopers responded to the Germansville Post Office on Memorial Road in Heidelberg around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for a man who was harassing customers, authorities said. After...
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
Pa. woman charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated after killing motorcyclist: DA
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
Bucks County woman missing for weeks; investigators seek public's help
The DA says something isn't adding up in the search for Elizabeth Capaldi.
Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
Do You Know This Man? Police Say He Robbed Wyomissing Home Depot
Police in Berks County are searching for the man they say stole from the Home Depot. According to authorities, the unknown man left the Home Depot on Crossing Drive in Wyomissing with merchandise he did not pay for on Thursday, Oct. 27 at around 2:15 p.m. Anyone who can identify...
Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
Police in Berks urging safety ahead of busy weekend
EXETER TWP., Pa. - It’s a rare confluence of events. “Philly’s having a banner year in sports and normally this is a busy time for us anyway, we have a lot of trick or treating community events,” said Sgt. David Bentz with Exeter Township Police. The Phillies...
