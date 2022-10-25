ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Heidelberg Twp.

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening. The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot while driving in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
READING, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Berks urging safety ahead of busy weekend

EXETER TWP., Pa. - It’s a rare confluence of events. “Philly’s having a banner year in sports and normally this is a busy time for us anyway, we have a lot of trick or treating community events,” said Sgt. David Bentz with Exeter Township Police. The Phillies...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
