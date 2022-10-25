A stake is for sale in one of racing’s hottest horses. Here’s how and when to bid.

One of this year’s most-talked-about horses will soon take to the racetrack at Keeneland, and a couple days after that racing fans and investors will have an opportunity to buy an interest in his future.

Flightline arrived at Keeneland Race Course this week as the prohibitive favorite to win the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic in Lexington on Nov. 4.

The undefeated 4-year-old brings to the 39 th annual World Championships a unique mystique as a Thoroughbred injured early in his career who has emerged as an older horse displaying all the traits of one of the fastest runners in history.

Two days after the Breeders’ Cup’s two-day run ends, a 2.5 percent fractional interest in Flightline will be auctioned during the first day of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale on Nov. 7.

The fractional interest is being offered by West Point Thoroughbreds, one of five ownership groups involved with Flightline. The other owners are Hronis Racing, Siena Farm, Summer Wind Equine and Woodford Racing.

Flightline is undefeated in five career starts dating to last year, including three consecutive Grade 1 wins in the Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita, the Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont and, most recently, the Pacific Classic at Del Mar by 19 1/4 lengths. The son of Tapit has quickly amassed $1,394,800 in career earnings for trainer John Sadler. West Point Thoroughbreds originally purchased Flightline for $1 million at the Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga Select Yearling Sale in 2019.

He will enter stud at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles upon the conclusion of his racing career. His owners will decide after the Breeders’ Cup whether Flightline races next year at age 5 or retires to stud.

“Flightline’s stud fee has yet to be determined,” said Bill Farish of Lane’s End, “but he will surely retire as one of the most valuable Thoroughbred stallion prospects in recent memory. He’ll be an historic addition to the Lane’s End roster and the syndicate model is an exciting way for more people to participate in a sport that otherwise has a high barrier to entry.”

Should Flightline continue to race beyond the Breeders’ Cup, the purchaser of the fractional interest will also be a part of his racing ownership.

Interested bidders must register in advance, have established credit with Keeneland Sales, and meet such additional requirements as Keeneland or Lane’s End may request.

Qualified bidders may bid on the fractional interest in-person at Keeneland, via Keeneland’s online auction platform, or by phone.

At the conclusion of the auction, the winning bidder will own 2.5% of Flightline and have all rights, benefits, and obligations of a co-owner of the horse pursuant to a syndicate agreement.