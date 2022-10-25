Read full article on original website
The Morning After: Duolingo is ready to teach you math
Fine, I’ll give up on Spanish. Duolingo Math is now available on iOS, over a year since it was first teased. Naturally, the new math app feels a lot like the company’s language app, including colorful animations and interactive exercises all built into gamified lessons. There are two...
Redmi's latest phone can be fully charged in nine minutes
Over the years, we've seen smartphone charging speeds going from the already-impressive 30 minutes down to 15 minutes, but apparently that's still too slow for Xiaomi. In the new Redmi Note 12 lineup unveiled earlier today, one model dubbed "Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition" stood out with a whopping 210W HyperCharge capability. This feature is controlled by three 100W fast charging chips, which fully charge the phone's 4,300mAh battery in just 9 minutes. To put things into perspective, both Xiaomi's earlier 120W HyperCharge and Oppo's 150W SuperVOOC need 15 minutes to juice up a 4,500mAh battery.
Meta confirms next-generation Quest headset is coming in 2023
Mark Zuckerberg has previously said face and eye tracking would be a "big focus" for the device. The $1500 Meta Quest pro may have just gone on sale, but the company is already teasing the next version in its line of cheaper VR headsets. During the company's latest earnings call, outgoing CFO Dave Whener said "the next generation of the consumer Quest headset" will launch "later next year."
'The Callisto Protocol' hands-on: Think Dead Space, but grosser
The theme this winter is sci-fi horror and 'Callisto' does it right. In this article: striking distance studios, gaming, ps5, feature, the callisto protocol, dead space. It’s a strange feeling. The Callisto Protocol is a new game from a studio with zero releases to its name, but playing it feels like coming home. Its mechanics, environments and monsters are deeply familiar, unapologetically feeding off the immersive sci-fi horror concepts of Dead Space. While playing a preview of The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation 5, I was reminded of that scene from Wayne’s World where the boys are looking down on a film set that looks like Wayne’s basement, but it’s not actually Wayne’s basement, and Garth says, "Isn’t that weird?" They all agree it is.
Netflix's animated Sonic series will arrive on December 15th
Almost two years after Netflix about an animated Sonic the Hedgehog series that's coming to the streaming service, the show . Season one of will hit the platform on December 15th. The first season will have 24 episodes. Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled character posters for Sonic, Amy...
OM System unveils the OM-5, its first camera without the Olympus name
OM System has launched its first camera that doesn't carry the Olympus name, the $1,200 OM-5 — and it looks a lot like the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, other than a few tweaks. It has the same sensor and video specs, but wears a new weatherproof body and updated processor that delivers improved autofocus and other features.
Amazon is offering two Blink Mini cameras for the price of one
