'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler is joining the reality baking competition series Baking It .

Amy Poehler will co-host "Baking It" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Peacock said in a press release Tuesday that Poehler will join Maya Rudolph as host in Season 2, replacing Andy Samberg .

Baking It is a spinoff of Poehler's crafting competition series Making It , which aired for three seasons on NBC.

Peacock has renewed Baking It for a second season that will premiere Dec. 12.

Season 2 will see a new batch of bakers compete in a series of challenges designed by Poehler and Rudolph.

"With Amy joining Maya to co-host this season comes more of Making It 's crafty influence, and this year's challenges will be filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more!" an official description reads.

Crafty bakes ✅ @AmyPoehler ✅ @MayaRudolph ✅ Season 2 of Baking It ✅ pic.twitter.com/PUq1otQvdk — Peacock (@peacock) October 25, 2022

In addition, a special holiday episode of Baking It will air Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC. The special will see Rudolph and Poehler invite their celebrity friends to take part in a friendly competition for charity.

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It Season 2! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!" Rudolph and Poehler said.

Baking It originally premiered on Peacock in December 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com