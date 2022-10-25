Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Related
bocaratontribune.com
Museum Club at Wick Offers My Fair Lady Exhibit￼
Boca Raton, FL – The Costume Museum at the Wick Theatre at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton is open again after undergoing a dramatic high-tech transformation. The makeover resulted in a stunning new venue that’s been rechristened “The Museum Club at The Wick.” The totally renovated space will entertain guests with 360-degree panoramic video experiences, historic costume displays, dining and entertainment.
bocaratontribune.com
REAL ESTATE HAPPY HOUR!
Come join us at the ICONIC Falcon House, located in beautiful Delray Beach for a good time and good deals! Real Estate Professionals, Active Licensed Real Estate Agents, Loan Officers and Investors are all welcomed. Take this opportunity to expand your Real Estate connections and enjoy delicious drinks and appetizers,...
bocaratontribune.com
Will the Dollar Store Trend Continue to Grow?
Classic dollar stores have long been part of the landscape in Boca Raton, but what does the future hold for them? The trend for low-cost, convenient dollar stores has swept the world in recent years, but will this come to an end, or are they going to become even more important in the future?
bocaratontribune.com
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Xfinity Internet Customers
New Speeds Rolling Out This Week are Part of Xfinity’s Ongoing Commitment to Deliver Unmatched Speed, Reliability and Security. West Palm Beach, FL – Xfinity customers in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing area customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Helping Hands Needs Help Feeding More Families Than Ever Before for Thanksgiving
– Boca Helping Hands is seeking help from the community to distribute meals to families for Thanksgiving and through the holiday season. Its 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade program, which provides a turkey and a box filled with everything a family needs to prepare a holiday meal, is projected to feed over 3,200 families this year. Community members can get involved by donating the cost of a box for $31.48 at BocaHelpingHands.org/Thanksgiving.
bocaratontribune.com
The Grant Cardone Foundation to host a Partner Appreciation Breakfast on Monday, December 5th at their offices in Aventura, Florida.
This event is meant to bring together nonprofit leaders from across the country and around the world, and to celebrate the benefits of collaboration and partnership. The Grant Cardone Foundation partners with like-minded non profit organizations that serve the at-risk youth in their communities. GCF partners with both grassroots local organizations, and national and global industry leaders. GCF uses these collaborations to offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills, and mentorship to disadvantaged youth across the country and around the world.
bocaratontribune.com
Music at St. Paul’s Presents Rutter Requiem
Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3pm, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Delray Beach will honor its recently departed members with a Solemn Mass featuring Fauré’s Requiem sung by the chancel choir and chamber orchestra under the direction of music director David Macfarlane.
bocaratontribune.com
Halloween and Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office: OffenderWatch® a sex offender mapping and alerting service aids citizens in avoiding dangerous homes. Palm Beach, FL – In Palm Beach County, there are approximately 1200 registered sex offenders, and we want you to know where they reside so that you avoid those houses when trick-or-treating. We do the best we can in making sure sex offenders live where they tell us, so it is crucial that our citizens visit our websitehttps://www.pbso.org/spot-unit/sexual-predator-notification/, to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living. Citizens are encouraged to check any addresses where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.
Comments / 0