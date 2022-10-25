The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office: OffenderWatch® a sex offender mapping and alerting service aids citizens in avoiding dangerous homes. Palm Beach, FL – In Palm Beach County, there are approximately 1200 registered sex offenders, and we want you to know where they reside so that you avoid those houses when trick-or-treating. We do the best we can in making sure sex offenders live where they tell us, so it is crucial that our citizens visit our websitehttps://www.pbso.org/spot-unit/sexual-predator-notification/, to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living. Citizens are encouraged to check any addresses where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO