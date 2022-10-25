Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Style, performance, and comfort combine at TravisMathew Domain NORTHSIDE
Austinites are busy! Whether it’s busy with work or busy with play, or both, we still want to look good whatever we’re up to. Not only that but Austin is laid back and we also want to be comfortable! And that is the sweet spot here at TravisMathew Domain NORTHSIDE. If you're looking for style, performance, and comfort, this is the place. Trevor and Chelsey stopped by to check out the new women's collection and see what else is new on the shelves.
CBS Austin
Feeling Spooky? Here's your Halloween weekend rundown with Good Party ATX!
It's the weekend before All Hallow's Eve and we hope you have your costume ready because Sarah Wolf of Good Party ATX has stirred up a cauldron of events for you and your fang furbaby to attend! Plus, she has a very special, very small guest from Austin Humane Society who wants to be your forever trick-or-treater!
CBS Austin
Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
CBS Austin
Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines
We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
CBS Austin
Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution
10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Arc One electric speed boat hits Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The future home of the Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin sits high above Lake Austin by the 360 bridge. It’s an exclusive multimillion-dollar development that will have 179 homes with stunning views and luxury amenities. Residents are shuttled to the water in an air-conditioned tram called a funicular.
CBS Austin
Austin-based organization provides heart surgeries for kids in developing countries
AUSTIN, Texas — Nonprofit, HeartGift, is making a global impact by providing life-saving heart surgeries to children from around the world where specialized medical treatments are either scarce or nonexistent. The organization, which was founded in Austin, cared for a second-generation congenital heart defect patient from Nicaragua. HeartGift is...
CBS Austin
Babies celebrate Halloween early in NICU at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas
Some of Austin’s youngest residents celebrated their first Halloween from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas. Over 70 babies dressed up in a variety of costumes. Some dressed up as animals and pumpkins, while others dressed up like princesses. ALSO...
CBS Austin
Free COVID testing site closes at Metz Elementary after weeks of decreasing demand
Austin Public Health (APH) closes its remaining testing site at Metz Elementary. The site has been a hub for testing in Austin, offering free tests and take-home kits five to six days a week for months. “It is a bit bittersweet,” said Marlon Haygood, emergency plans officer with APH.
CBS Austin
Austin emerges as 9th best family-friendly city in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has five cities in the top 20 most family-friendly with Austin ranking 9th in the state and nationally, according to an analysis by StorageCafe. The storage unit company analyzed the U.S.'s 100 largest cities on 29 metrics ranging from crime rates and school systems to housing costs and the number of restaurants per capita.
CBS Austin
Over 70 flights canceled at Austin's airport due to morning storms
Storms rolling through Central Texas early Friday morning led to some flight cancelations at Austin's airport. According to officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 72 flights were canceled due to weather -- 27 arriving flights and 45 departures. All were for Southwest Airlines. ALSO | Lightning strike causes 2-story house fire...
CBS Austin
Lockhart Animal Shelter in urgent need of adopters and fosters
The Lockhart Animal Shelter is at capacity and is in urgent need of adopters and fosters-to-adopt. Animals available for adoption can be found on petfinder or on the Facebook page for Lockhart Animal Shelter. The shelter asks anyone who can adopt or foster an animal to call 512-398-4401, extension 2,...
CBS Austin
The "American Idol" of ballet in Austin this weekend, hundreds of young dancers competing
The "American Idol of ballet" returns to Austin, TX from October 28 - 30, 2022. Hundreds of talented dancers (ages 9 - 19) will audition for Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) in hopes of receiving scholarships to top schools and companies. Future ballet stars are scouted at these auditions. Free for the public to watch online through YAGP social media and on their website!
CBS Austin
Williamson County Fair and Rodeo begins Wednesday in Taylor; what's new this year
TAYLOR, Texas — From live music and carnival rides to pig races and a rodeo -- the Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off this Wednesday afternoon. The gates open today at 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor. WilCo Fair and Rodeo...
CBS Austin
aGLIFF Screenings in October & November
BESTIES (LES MEILLEURES) - Wednesday, October 26th at 7pm, Galaxy Theatre, 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd., Austin, TX 78752. France | 2021 | 80 minutes | French with English subtitles. Director & Screenwriter: Marion Desseigne Ravel | Producers: Agnès Vallée, Emmanuel Barraux, Delphine Schmit | Starring: Lina El Arabi, Esther Rollande...
CBS Austin
How to spot credit card skimmers hidden inside grocery stores, ATMs and gas stations
AUSTIN, Texas — Credit card skimming is big business. The number of compromised cards is going up and the FBI says skimming will cost banks and consumers more than $1 billion this year. It’s a growing problem because gas pumps are no longer the primary target of skimmers. Crooks...
CBS Austin
Robberies and property crime going down, Local locksmith sees more people securing homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Robberies and property crime are on a downward trend in Austin and across the country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Crime in the Nation report earlier this month which shows crime stayed consistent from 2020 to 2021. Cothron's Safe & Lock which is...
CBS Austin
APH closing Metz Elementary School COVID-19 testing site
Austin Public Health will close its remaining COVID-19 testing site effective Thursday. In February of this year, APH consolidated multiple testing sites to the Metz Elementary School campus as testing and vaccines became more widely available. The PCR testing site was federally funded and ran seven days a week. PREVIOUS...
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
CBS Austin
Lightning strike causes 2-story house fire in NW Austin, 3 adults displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said a two-story house caught on fire after it was struck by lightning Friday morning in northwest Austin. Firefighters responded around 8:09 a.m. to the structure fire call located at 10401 Chestnut Ridge Road. When crews arrived, the fire was seen coming...
