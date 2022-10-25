Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports. The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses
Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida
Georgia comes into the Florida game as a 22 point favorite. Here’s how we think the Dawgs fair this week.
Jacksonville sheriff candidates have awkward exchange over endorsement claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, Lakesha Burton, alleged that former candidate Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement in exchange for the Undersheriff position. Burton initially made the claim on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross Friday morning before confirming it again with First Coast News. Ross was hosting...
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
Georgia football-Florida game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 9 game (Oct. 29, 2022)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game. Georgia took down the Gators 34-7 last season. This game will be played in...
Georgia Bulldogs enter annual matchup with Florida Gators as heavy favorites
At first glance, it looks like a mismatch. Top-ranked Georgia is favored by more than three touchdowns to beat Florida when the teams meet in the game formerly known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These...
'Gators bulldog' and family of 'Henrys' get ready for game day in RV City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can never have too many blow-up gators or bulldogs. At least that's the idea you get walking around RV City outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Georgia-Florida super fans packed into RV City this year with their team colors everywhere inside and outside their RVs. This is the case at past Gators campground spirit contest winner Joe Clark's RV, which has a game area set up outside.
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
Legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley -- the heart of the Bulldog Nation -- has died. Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old. “Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley...
Fishing for red snapper might be limited in 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of red snapper season is two weeks, but in 2023, one might not be able to take home their usual amount. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is considering adding more limits. Passionate fisherman like Lori McBride, who calls Jacksonville home, believes there's plenty of fish to go around.
Kirby Smart: Key Georgia linebacker ‘getting back to normal’ entering Florida showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart would love to hit a “reset” button and get all of his players back to 100 percent for the stretch run. But that’s not how the real world works, of course — it’s not a video game — and attrition is a very real part of football.
Historical island hidden off Georgia's coast
Sapelo Island is nestled between Savannah and Jacksonville, FL.
Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday. Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures. For the latest information on...
PHOTOS: Explore the free haunted trail in Murray Hill area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!. The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street. Notable features include...
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Change Makers: Dr. Johnnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icons, Dr. Johnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover sat down together, for the first time, to reflect on the past and demand a better future. The setting for their conversation was carefully selected; Cole's home in historic American Beach. "A.L. Lewis and six other Black...
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond to problematic tweets, texts by JSO gang task force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says racist tweets and text messages that were allegedly shared between members of the JSO gang task force are being investigated. But what about the people who are campaigning to become the next sheriff?. Each candidate says they are hurt and disappointed...
