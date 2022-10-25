ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports. The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses

Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Bulldogs enter annual matchup with Florida Gators as heavy favorites

At first glance, it looks like a mismatch. Top-ranked Georgia is favored by more than three touchdowns to beat Florida when the teams meet in the game formerly known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These...
ATHENS, GA
First Coast News

'Gators bulldog' and family of 'Henrys' get ready for game day in RV City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can never have too many blow-up gators or bulldogs. At least that's the idea you get walking around RV City outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Georgia-Florida super fans packed into RV City this year with their team colors everywhere inside and outside their RVs. This is the case at past Gators campground spirit contest winner Joe Clark's RV, which has a game area set up outside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Fishing for red snapper might be limited in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of red snapper season is two weeks, but in 2023, one might not be able to take home their usual amount. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is considering adding more limits. Passionate fisherman like Lori McBride, who calls Jacksonville home, believes there's plenty of fish to go around.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy