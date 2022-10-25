YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., 76, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Al was born July 5, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Amelia Labate Catheline. He was a lifelong area resident who grew up in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He and his brother Felix caddied at Squaw Creek Golf Course as youths.

