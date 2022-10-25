Read full article on original website
Donna Mae Harris, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mae Harris, 78, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Myron and Alice (Slavin) Reese. Donna was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School...
Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., 76, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Al was born July 5, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Amelia Labate Catheline. He was a lifelong area resident who grew up in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He and his brother Felix caddied at Squaw Creek Golf Course as youths.
Ronald P. Welcome, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Welcome age 68, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning October 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born on May 22, 1954 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Earl Bernard Welcome, Jr....
Ronald “Ron” J. Kohl, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” J. Kohl, 66, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Ron was born December 25, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Edward L. Kohl, Sr. and Rose M. Grace Kohl. Ron...
Mark E. Dutton, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Dutton, 44, of Struthers, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. He was born November 12, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Barbara (Beal) Dutton and had been a lifelong area resident. Mark was a 1997 graduate...
Eboney L. M. Johnson, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eboney L. M. Johnson 41, of Campbell, departed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in St Elizabeth Healthcare Center. Eboney was born June 2, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Monroe Johnson and Cynthia Cheeks. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Home Health...
Margaret L. Jacubec Pavlov, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Jacubec Pavlov, 85, died Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Margaret, affectionately known as “Peggy” and “Bam,” was born on September 28, 1937 in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of the...
Gary L. Slovinsky, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Slovinsky, age 75, of Vernon Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born April 15, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas and Mary J. (Sensesak) Slovinsky. He was a 1965 graduate...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Shorty” W. Swank, age 84, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938, in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathryn (Wortman) Swank. Walter worked in various occupations over...
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
Elverna King, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.
Raymond E. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis. Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, he went on to work...
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Ohio
Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.
Richard A. Slywczak, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Slywczak, age 55, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John E. and Rose (Postapack) Slywczak. Richard was a 1985...
Richard Thomas Higham, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas Higham, Sr., 92 passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 23, with his loving family by his side. Richard was born March 14, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Benjamin and Mollie Restle Higham. He was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson...
