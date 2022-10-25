Basha's defense kept the nation's top junior prospect from making any big plays in the end and Demond Williams Jr., stole the spotlight on ESPNU with his legs and arm in the school's greatest football win. The Bears stunned Chandler 14-7 on a big run by Williams in the first half and a big throw by Williams late in the game before an overflow crowd at Chandler's Austin Field and a national television audience. ...

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 46 MINUTES AGO