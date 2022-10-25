Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
First parent-child duo in IU athletics hall of fame history: Kent and Ashley Benson
Alumnus Kent Benson and alumna Ashley Benson are the first parent-child duo to ever be inducted in the IU athletics Hall of Fame. Ashley was recently inducted on Oct. 14, 2022. Inducted in 1989, Kent Benson, played basketball for the Hoosiers between 1973 and 1977, is a two time All-American,...
5 takeaways from No. 3 Basha's stunning win over No. 1-ranked Chandler on ESPNU
Basha's defense kept the nation's top junior prospect from making any big plays in the end and Demond Williams Jr., stole the spotlight on ESPNU with his legs and arm in the school's greatest football win. The Bears stunned Chandler 14-7 on a big run by Williams in the first half and a big throw by Williams late in the game before an overflow crowd at Chandler's Austin Field and a national television audience. ...
Comments / 0