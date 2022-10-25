ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Davenport man charged in death of man in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon

A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
OLIN, IA
B100

Attacked East Moline Police Sergeant’s Family Releases Statement

Sergeant William of the East Moline Police Department is still recovering from critical and life-threatening injuries he sustained after being attacked earlier this week. During his recovery, Sergeant Lind's family released a statement thanking everyone for the support they received during this difficult time. The Lind Family's Statement. In a...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

No injuries in Thursday house fire; investigation continues

There were no injuries in a structure fire about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Gaines Street, Davenport, firefighters say. Davenport Firefighters responded with five apparatus, one command vehicle and an EMS Officer for a total response of 17 personnel, according to a news release. Our Local 4...
DAVENPORT, IA
ktvo.com

8 from Burlington sentenced on federal drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eight people from Burlington, Iowa, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in southeast Iowa between Dec. 1, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and 10...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Burlington police: no knife involved in fight

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Jackson County crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth

Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include:  • Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Lind Strong raises funds for injured officer

The public has a new way to show support for East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, as he continues to recover from a brutal attack on October 24. The Lind Strong Fundraiser is selling tshirts and sweatshirts with the East Moline Police Department logo on the front and a logo featuring the words “Lind Strong” […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.

Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Missing person found

UPDATE, Oct. 28, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: The Davenport Police Department reported Friday at 3:20 p.m. that DAngelo Bradley has been located in Davenport. EARLIER: The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 36-year-old DAngelo Bradley, who was travelling through Davenport and has been reported as a missing person from out of state.
DAVENPORT, IA

