ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'

One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf Digest

10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes

If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...

Comments / 0

Community Policy