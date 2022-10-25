Oct. 26—A reactor at the Hanford site has been "cocooned" for the first time in a decade. The addition of a new steel enclosure for the 1950s reactor is an "iconic change to the landscape" at the nuclear reservation along the Columbia River and helps protect the river, said John Eschenberg, president of Department of Energy contractor Central Plateau Cleanup Co.

