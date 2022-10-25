Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County’s jobless rate is lowest since September 2018
Jobless numbers in Washington reached their lowest September level in at least 46 years, and Yakima County jobless numbers were at their lowest point in four years, a report released Tuesday indicated. Data from the state’s employment security department shows Washington state had a 3.6% unemployment rate in September, the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington wildlife policy makers meeting in Colville to discuss spring bear hunting, caribou protections
Washington wildlife policy makers will discuss a smorgasbord of topics — including deciding whether to keep caribou listed as a state endangered species despite local extinction and a discussion of spring bear hunting — at an upcoming meeting in northeast Washington. Meanwhile, persistent local concerns about predators —...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cocooning the past. Plutonium reactor in Eastern WA encased in steel to protect the river
Oct. 26—A reactor at the Hanford site has been "cocooned" for the first time in a decade. The addition of a new steel enclosure for the 1950s reactor is an "iconic change to the landscape" at the nuclear reservation along the Columbia River and helps protect the river, said John Eschenberg, president of Department of Energy contractor Central Plateau Cleanup Co.
Yakima Herald Republic
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
An unknown amount of oil has leaked into the Snake River over the past three months from Little Goose Dam near Starbuck in Eastern Washington, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Maintenance staff have confirmed a leak in one of the dam’s six turbines used for hydropower generation, the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Snow, spinouts on WA mountain passes: Here’s what to know
Traveling via Washington mountain passes? Snowy conditions have arrived and are impacting roads. Here's what to know before you go. Highway 410 is closed in both directions as Washington State Department of Transportation reports hazardous conditions leading to cars spinning off the road Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic is closed at...
