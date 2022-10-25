Read full article on original website
Midlands seeing rise in pediatric respiratory cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina joins the number of states across the nation where hospitals are filling up due to respiratory infections spreading among children. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial virus and the state is seeing an increase in cases among children as well as the flu and other respiratory viruses says Doctor Robin Lacroix with Prisma Health.
Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
Uvalde families slam Texas DPS chief, call for his resignation at public safety meeting
ABC NEWS— Families of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victims slammed the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steven McCraw, at a contentious public safety commission meeting in Austin on Thursday. The hearing marked the first public update since mid-July. Brett Cross, guardian of 10-year-old Robb...
ONE-ON-ONE: USC professor explains voting trends ahead of Election Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After the early voting period began Monday, locations have welcomed in registered voters to cast their ballots. On their ballot are races for the governor’s office as well as the seven congressional seats. With early voting already underway, what issues are sending residents of...
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
Reaction to first and only debate between McMaster, Cunningham
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Following the first and only debate between Governor Henry McMaster. and Joe Cunningham, The South Carolina G.O.P declared McMaster the winner of the gubernatorial debate. saying, quote,. “tonight (Wednesday) was a clear example as to why South Carolina is booming under Governor McMaster’s leadership.
Seven finalists announced for South Carolina Mr. Football Award
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association announce the seven finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State. Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School. Verbally committed to James Madison University. Bryson James, Clinton High School. Currently...
