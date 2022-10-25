Read full article on original website
1 in custody following 'domestic' homicide in Englewood
Charlotte County investigators confirm one person is in custody following what they are calling a "domestic homicide."
Suspect arrested four months after shooting that left victim paralyzed
Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force along with deputies from the Walton County Sheriff's Office apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for double homicide in former cold case from 2011
A man was arrested for a double homicide in a former cold case from 2011. Michael A. Parks has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of third-degree felony murder, and one count of robbery with a firearm causing death, for a double homicide that occurred on September 14, 2011.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested for a Fort Myers shooting in June that left one paralyzed
A suspect has been arrested for a June shooting in Fort Myers that left one person paralyzed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says, with the help of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, they arrested Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, in DeFuniak Springs. Ramirez was wanted...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto Couple Charged with Grand Theft and Possession Of Narcotics
Earlier this week, a DeSoto County resident had numerous items stolen from their property, to include a trailer. The stolen items totaled a value between approximately $6,000 – $8,000. Yesterday, Mike Robertson fled DCSO Narcotics Unit, Sgt. Proudfit, but was apprehended and found to be in possession of over...
NBC 2
Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
Lakeland teen in custody after threatening student with gun at school, deputies say
Classes have resumed at a school in Lakeland after a student reportedly brought a gun on campus Wednesday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
State corrections officer arrested, accused of accepting money for contraband
The Office of Inspector General for the Florida Department of Corrections says a Florida corrections officer accepted money from an inmate in exchange for contraband. According to a probable cause affidavit from the Office of Inspector General, Matthew Cross, 34, a corrections officer at Charlotte Correctional Institution, was involved in a conspiracy to bring contraband into the corrections center in exchange for money.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man accused of robbing man he offered work to in Fort Myers
A 39-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man he offered work to, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. George Moorman, who is also a sex offender, is accused of picking up an older Hispanic male in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard after he offered to pay him $150 for three hours of work.
FMPD asking for help identifying a burglary suspect
Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect from a burglary in March of this year.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda pedestrian killed in crash on Cooper Street
A man from Punta Gorda was killed late Wednesday night when a car struck him on Cooper Street in Solana. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 31-year-old North Port man was driving north toward a railroad crossing just south of Mary Street. A 65-year-old man was walking west along the railroad tracks, approaching Cooper Street. He crossed the street in front of the car, which struck him.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75 in Lee County
A woman died Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer late Thursday night on southbound I-75 in Lee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a car south in the center lane of I-75, approaching Alico Road around 11:45 p.m., behind a tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old man from Miami. The woman’s car rear-ended the trailer, rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder of the roadway.
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lehigh Acres crash
Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Lehigh Acres today
WINKNEWS.com
Georgia man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in Charlotte County
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man they say was impersonating a law enforcement officer. Deputies stopped Cesar Chavez, 28, of Hampton, Georgia, just after noon on Monday. They say Chavez was driving a white Dodge Charger with black wheels, a push bar on the front, and blue lights all around the car.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for crimes against a child
A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against a child. The State Attorney’s Office says Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes, 19, of Cape Coral, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office: Political argument turns deadly
Deputies say the 36-year-old Donald Jamesbrown Henry and the victim were arguing about Donald Trump at Henry’s home on Southwest Shores Avenue.
False threat at middle school, gun brought to high school spreads fear in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Students and parents in Polk County were on high alert Wednesday after a middle school parent said her daughter's school experienced a false threat and a 15-year-old student was arrested at a high school for bringing a gun to the campus. "I was like really...
WATCH: Alligator Bites Florida Man Trying To Remove It From Neighbor's Home
Neighbors said the angry alligator latched onto the inexperienced man's arm.
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
