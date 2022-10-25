A 39-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man he offered work to, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. George Moorman, who is also a sex offender, is accused of picking up an older Hispanic male in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard after he offered to pay him $150 for three hours of work.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO