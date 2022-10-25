ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested for double homicide in former cold case from 2011

A man was arrested for a double homicide in a former cold case from 2011. Michael A. Parks has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of third-degree felony murder, and one count of robbery with a firearm causing death, for a double homicide that occurred on September 14, 2011.
FORT MYERS, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto Couple Charged with Grand Theft and Possession Of Narcotics

Earlier this week, a DeSoto County resident had numerous items stolen from their property, to include a trailer. The stolen items totaled a value between approximately $6,000 – $8,000. Yesterday, Mike Robertson fled DCSO Narcotics Unit, Sgt. Proudfit, but was apprehended and found to be in possession of over...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

State corrections officer arrested, accused of accepting money for contraband

The Office of Inspector General for the Florida Department of Corrections says a Florida corrections officer accepted money from an inmate in exchange for contraband. According to a probable cause affidavit from the Office of Inspector General, Matthew Cross, 34, a corrections officer at Charlotte Correctional Institution, was involved in a conspiracy to bring contraband into the corrections center in exchange for money.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man accused of robbing man he offered work to in Fort Myers

A 39-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man he offered work to, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. George Moorman, who is also a sex offender, is accused of picking up an older Hispanic male in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard after he offered to pay him $150 for three hours of work.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda pedestrian killed in crash on Cooper Street

A man from Punta Gorda was killed late Wednesday night when a car struck him on Cooper Street in Solana. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 31-year-old North Port man was driving north toward a railroad crossing just south of Mary Street. A 65-year-old man was walking west along the railroad tracks, approaching Cooper Street. He crossed the street in front of the car, which struck him.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75 in Lee County

A woman died Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer late Thursday night on southbound I-75 in Lee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a car south in the center lane of I-75, approaching Alico Road around 11:45 p.m., behind a tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old man from Miami. The woman’s car rear-ended the trailer, rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder of the roadway.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for crimes against a child

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against a child. The State Attorney’s Office says Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes, 19, of Cape Coral, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
BRADENTON, FL

