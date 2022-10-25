ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Estate planning: Learn what common mistakes people make and how to avoid them

10/26/22 — Putting your personal and financial affairs in order is time well spent. But as things change in your life you may need to make some adjustments. Attorney-at-Law, John Levy shares some things to consider when estate planning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us...
New report from Oracle reveals how economic stresses may change holiday shopping habits

As the holiday season approaches, a new report from Oracle retail reveals that nearly 2/3 of shoppers will consider using store financing or payment plans to pay for gifts. As economic pressures continue to affect people across the country, holiday shopping habits have dramatically changed. Hitha Herzog, renowned retail journalist, and author joins us to explain.
AUSTIN, TX
Avoid the winter blues with anticipation and travel

Daylight hours are getting shorter, and the weather is changing, meaning those darker days of winter are on their way. When those cold-weather blues hit, psychologists say that having something to look forward to is a known mood-booster. TV Host and Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio explains how anticipation and travel can ease those winter woes.
AUSTIN, TX
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares last minute Halloween essentials

Halloween is just a few days away, but there’s still time to grab those last-minute essentials! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss is here to share a few of her favorite finds. JOANN Stores has everything you need to prepare for your last-minute Halloween plans! The fabric and craft store has...

