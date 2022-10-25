Read full article on original website
utc.edu
UTC trio honored for impacting Hamilton County Schools students
Three members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga family were recognized for their work as part of the Hamilton County Schools Partners in Education Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the University Center. The annual event celebrates and recognizes Hamilton County Schools area partners who impact district students and...
utc.edu
Observatory spruces up after reopening this fall
In this 1963 photo, three Chattanooga teachers, from left, Ralph Olinger, L.H. Morgan and Myron S. McCay, sit at the telescope in the Clarence T. Jones Observatory. Photo credit: Bob Sherrill. At 84 years old, the Clarence T. Jones Observatory in Brainerd is getting a bit of nip-and-tuck. Signs have...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee, CHI Memorial Hospital ink contract
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with several Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans beginning Nov. 1. BCBS Tennessee Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and dual-eligible plans will be in-network with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based hospital system's Georgia locations, according to an Oct. 27 news release. BCBS Tennessee commercial plans that were...
WATE
Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
utc.edu
UTC Symphony Orchestra to perform fall concert on November 6
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra will present a free concert, open to the public, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. The fall concert will also be available to watch via livestream. The 60-member college/community orchestra,...
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, ‘Cherished Son of Chattanooga’
Following Leslie Jordan’s untimely death, his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, will honor the actor as “one of the cherished sons of Chattanooga.” According to TMZ, Jordan was a treasure to his community, and one of his family members reached out to the city about getting a facility to honor his legacy. The city of Chattanooga […]
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
Dalton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
WATE
Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam
GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
tnvacation.com
14 Giftable East Tennessee Experiences
East Tennessee is packed with incredible experiences you and your family aren’t soon to forget – the only thing you have to do is choose what speaks to you. Perhaps the greatest gifts of all are the ones that create memories. The kind you cherish and reminisce over year in and year out. Memories that make you pull the photo album out, gather on the couch and get so distracted in the nostalgia, you forget your phone is in the other room. East Tennessee is packed with incredible experiences you and your family aren’t soon to forget – the only thing you have to do is choose what speaks to you.
WAFF
Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books. Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
WTVCFOX
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
chattanoogacw.com
More memories of Leslie Jordan; Classmates kicked off Hollywood career by kicking him out
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Leslie Jordan connected with many people over the course of his life and career. The ones that worked with Jordan when he first started acting on the theater stage say he was a joy to be around. Caroline Johnson is one of those who are proud...
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
generalaviationnews.com
Airplane hits downdraft, then trees
The pilot was taking off from a 3,700-foot runway in Sewanee, Tennessee, in the Zenith STOL CH750. He told investigators that during the initial climb at an altitude of around 40 feet, the airplane encountered a downdraft from wind gusting over trees next to the runway. He added the engine...
mymix1041.com
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
This Tennessee Distillery Just Dropped an Experimental Cask-Finished Bourbon
The category of Tennessee whiskey is virtually defined by Jack Daniel’s, but in the city of Chattanooga a small craft distillery has been making waves, or ripples really, over the past few years. The latest releases from the sensibly named Chattanooga Whiskey are an experimental cask-finished bourbon and a barrel-aged gin for whiskey lovers. The new Batch 27 bourbon from the distillery sounds very interesting, and as usual the details are as precise and informative as possible—a rarity in the often secretive world of whiskey. The high-malt mash bill consists of a mix of yellow corn, single source Italian Eraclea malted...
