Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Projecting Penn State’s depth chart vs. Ohio State; Terry Smith dishes on Lions’ 2023 recruiting class, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a projection of the Lions’ depth chart on offense and some insights from assistant coach Terry Smith on how much space might be left in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Thomas Frank Carr from Blue-White Illustrated took a closer look...
Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Five boxes to check for Penn State to beat Ohio State | Jones
The checkmarks begin with something a winning team doesn’t have to worry about very often, then gets into all the other facets that make the #2-ranked Buckeyes a unique challenge. 1. Control the ball and give the defense breathers.
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The rants are late this week, and for that Doug Lesmerises apologizes. But they are here, with Ohio State text subscribers sending in great thoughts to ponder. The topics:. The importance of the Ohio State offensive line and sticking with the run game. An Ohio State fan...
Headed to Beaver Stadium Saturday? Leave early for the ‘Stripe Out’ game against Ohio State
Penn State’s parking lots are set to open earlier than usually for the noon game.
SportsGrid
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Ohio State is 9-1-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 68.7 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points over the line for those games. In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
High school football scores, highlights for playoffs opening round
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs are here for hundreds of teams across the Buckeye state. Regular season records only matter for seeding purposes because now it’s win or go home. Below is a look at the 12 games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. […]
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
saturdaytradition.com
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
Eleven Warriors
Picking Lineups from the New-Look Roster for A Head-to-Head Matchup of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes
There are far more unknowns than knowns surrounding the Ohio State men’s basketball roster entering the 2022-23 season. That makes our annual exercise of drafting lineups for a head-to-head game of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes all the more fun, albeit challenging. Unlike last year, when E.J. Liddell was the clear-cut...
Pa. high school football team opts out of playoffs after 7-2 season
A seven-win season earned a small St. Marys, Pa. parochial high school football team a coveted postseason tournament berth, but unfortunate circumstances forced administrators to turn down the opportunity. Elk County Catholic High School, with an enrollment of 171 students, was forced to opt out of the District 9, Class...
Landon Eichhorn, Deakon Schaeffer lead Mifflin County past Red Land
Mifflin County’s Landon Eichhorn put on a show Friday night and that was bad news for the Red Land Patriots as the Huskies pulled away for a 41-7 win.
Penn State cancels its Center for Racial Justice after faculty push for funding decision
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will not launch its Center for Racial Justice, a key commitment following the 2020 protests against racism and police brutality and a project the university had once promoted as “just the beginning” of its anti-racism efforts. On Wednesday morning, after weeks of...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
What are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Wednesday night are worth an estimated $700 million, one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56. The Powerball number was 24 and the Power Play was 2X. The cash option for […]
ocj.com
A weed’s dream come true…
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
