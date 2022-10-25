ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams HC Sean McVay had classic reaction to 49ers acquiring Christian McCaffrey

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams were reportedly one of the finalists for former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey when he was traded by the Carolina Panthers last week. Instead, the Rams saw an NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers swoop in and snag the 26-year-old star.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay recently spoke about what his initial reaction was when he learned that the Niners traded for McCaffrey. Apparently, he wasn't thrilled.

With the likes of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and former first-round wideout Brandon Aiyuk already at the top of the depth chart, San Francisco may now have the most dangerous offensive attack in the NFL after the addition of "Run CMC." For what it's worth, the Rams still have arguably the best wide receiver in the league with reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp.

Much of Kupp's supporting cast has yet to step up this season, however. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has struggled to the tune of six touchdowns and eight interceptions, newcomer Allen Robinson has just 17 receptions for 170 yards over six games, and the running game has the team ranked second-to-last in rushing yards per game (70.5).

Los Angeles (3-3) will host San Francisco (3-4) in Week 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Niners defeated the Rams 24-9 in Week 4.

