FOX2now.com
Wheels up! We are Rollin’ into the Holiday Travel Season in Style
ST. LOUIS — Has the get up and go, got up and gone with your luggage? No worries, Riviera Leather and Luggage will have you hitting the road on point. Today we saw bags for big trips to short excursions. You will love their store at West County Center.
FOX2now.com
Freshen Up Finds: It’s All About the Polishes and Peels!
ST. LOUIS — Pumpkins should not be the only thing glowing around the home. Fall is breakout season for our skin, but once that is under control, we can look dry and dull. So here comes the polishes and peels. Licensed esthetician Christen Michel goes over how to use...
FOX2now.com
Money Saver: Limited-time deal on Lancôme products offers you big savings
A limited-time deal on Lancôme products offers you big savings. Money Saver: Limited-time deal on Lancôme products …. A limited-time deal on Lancôme products offers you big savings. Gov. Parson held meeting thanking police for their …. Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to St. Louis on...
KMOV
After thieves snatch mail, local checks for sale on dark web
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A crime wave is hitting hundreds in the St. Louis region right now, and if you use the postal service, you might be the next victim. Like many people, Robert Kenkel assumed the post office was the best place to drop his monthly checks. In front of the post office, you would think it would be. But he was wrong.
KMOV
Metro Transit introduces holiday promotion with cheaper metro pass prices
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit is introducing a promotion this holiday season that will temporarily reduce the prices for a metro pass. From now through December 31, customers can buy a November or December Monthly Metro Pass for just $50 (regularly $78) or a Weekly Metro Pass for just $15 (regularly $27).
laduenews.com
Shabu Day serves all-you-can-eat hot pot in University City
Shabu Day debuted this summer in University City with a concise menu of all-you-can-eat beef and pork hot pot served with the diner’s choice of two specialty house broths. The restaurant comes from husband-and-wife duo Victor and Moon Jang of Wudon BBQ Korean Restaurant, a popular Creve Coeur eatery that has served the metro area since 2016.
Losing daylight continues as daylight saving time comes to an end soon
ST. LOUIS — It's a common thing for me (and many others) to say "the days are getting shorter." Sure, there are still 24 hours in each day. That surely won't change. But it feels like the days are getting shorter when the sun sets and rises at different times than we're accustomed to over the warmer months.
FOX2now.com
It’s Halloqueen at Procure by The Women’s Creative
ST. LOUIS – Grab a little something to sip and shop like a queen. It’s The Women’s Creative Halloqueen event – the last one of this season. Dress up, have fun, and shop – all while getting a chance to win a prize for the best costume. It’s Sunday, October 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
FOX2now.com
Pet of the Week: Lola
FOX 2's Pet of the Week is Lola. St. Louis City SC fans eager for team’s first game. The first game of Major League Soccer team St. Louis City SC has been set. The team will play German club Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Nov. 16. Absentee voting underway, election...
FOX2now.com
Wash U psychologist gives tips on how parents can ease fear during Halloween
We are just days away from Halloween, and some ghosts and goblins may be haunting your kids while they sleep. Wash U psychologist gives tips on how parents can …. We are just days away from Halloween, and some ghosts and goblins may be haunting your kids while they sleep.
laduenews.com
New urban outdoor adventure park in Maryland Heights offers entertainment for all ages
RYZE Adventure Park in Maryland Heights is the metro area’s newest ultimate urban outdoor adventure that promises fun for the whole family. “The concept is something that this area has never seen before,” says Drew Cusumano, RYZE Adventure Park’s general manager. “It’s a four-story adventure tower full of all sorts of different bridges and obstacles that people can come and try out and climb on.”
stlmag.com
A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis
A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
St. Louis Bartender Meredith Barry to Compete on New Netflix Show
On Drink Masters, Barry, co-owner of Platypus, competes for $100K against other industry pros
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Halloweekend: Oct. 28-31
Halloweekend is here! From Friday to Monday, there are hauntingly fun activities for all ages in St. Louis. Whether you're hankering to show off your all-star Halloween costume in one of the costume contests around town, go trick-or-treating with your kids or spend the day knocking back some scary good drinks, we've got you covered.
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
FOX2now.com
It’s a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the Lemp Mansion
It’s a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the …. Who you gonna call? Studio STL ghost busting crew!. Local metal band announces new album following Halloween …. Torchlight Parade released their second album, “Never laugh when a hearse rolls by..” Friday night heading into Halloween weekend. The band invited us to a special rehearsal ahead of the show at Red Flag. On your way to the CD release party, check the story above if you missed it on-air. The doors are now open!
FOX2now.com
Smoke from warehouse fire rises over St. Louis
For the second time in just over 12 hours, St. Louis City firefighters responded to battle a fire at a vacant warehouse just north of downtown. For the second time in just over 12 hours, St. Louis City firefighters responded to battle a fire at a vacant warehouse just north of downtown.
