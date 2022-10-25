Read full article on original website
Man injured during afternoon shooting on Mable Street, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help as an investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting has begun. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Mable Street just after 2 p.m.
Man wanted in Dragon House shooting investigation turns self in
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old man wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault turned himself in. According to HPD, Tyreque Jones turned himself in on Thursday. Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon...
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to […]
2 felony warrants issued in Dragon House shooting
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Rawls Springs man is wanted by Hattiesburg police on two counts of aggravated assault. Tyreque Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill, 6131, U.S. 49,. Two men were injured...
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
Lumberton police arrest man for attacking mayor
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department responded to a call on north 8th street around 8 o’clock Friday morning and it ended in one man being charged with a felony. Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers was at his home this morning when 58-year-old Robert Singleton reportedly attacked the...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department held a press conference at the new police headquarters on Wednesday to discuss crime statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2002. HPD saw a nearly 85% decrease in homicides and nearly a 40% decrease in aggravated assaults compared to this same time...
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Oak...
Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
National Guard members from Camp Shelby show off skills learned during training. Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown. The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning. Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors. Breast Cancer Awareness month...
David’s Grocery back open after fiery crash
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A staple of the Myrick community, David’s Grocery recently closed after someone drove a car into the building, sparking a fire. Almost six weeks later, the landmark is back and open for business. “It was really tough on us,” said Hayden Walters, a full-time employee...
