Albany, NY

Driver In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Albany Was Drunk, Speeding, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Albany Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street that left a 62-year-old man dead Monday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

A 62-year-old man is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in the region, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Albany were called at around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car near Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Larry Cunningham, of Albany, lying on the sidewalk with serious injuries, Albany Police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver who struck Cunningham initially fled the scene, but was arrested nearby a short time later by an officer who witnessed him leave, police said.

He was identified as 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla, of Albany.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Guevara-Bonilla was speeding eastbound on Third Avenue when he drove onto a sidewalk and struck Cunningham as he was walking, according to police.

He was also driving while intoxicated and without a driver’s license, police said.

Guevara-Bonilla is now facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident resulting in a fatality.

He was also cited for numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court Tuesday, Oct. 25.

iheart.com

ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Antisemitic Postings On SUNY Albany Campus

A man suspected of posting antisemitic propaganda on the SUNY Albany campus has been arrested. New York State University Police first reached out to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, saying the agency was investigating after stickers containing antisemitic imagery were found posted around the campus. The agency included a...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

3 Killed, 5 Injured In 2-Car Crash In Sheffield: DA's Office

Three people have died and five are hurt following a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. The crash occurred when a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided in Sheffield on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office reports.
SHEFFIELD, MA
mynbc5.com

Bennington Police arrest person of interest in fatal shooting

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Elliot Russell, the man named as a person of interest in last night's fatal shooting in Bennington, has been taken into custody. Bennington Police said they arrested Russell in Hoosick Falls, New York on Thursday in relation to the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Ulysses Ivey. Ivey...
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After Person Hit And Killed by Train in Albany

An investigation is underway after a person is hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Albany. A police department spokesman says the individual was struck last night near Everett Road. Amtrak says no crew members or passengers onboard the train involved in the incident were injured. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 518-438-4000.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
WRGB

Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

ALBANY, NY
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

