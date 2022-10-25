Disturbing video shows moment NYC driver jumps curb in reverse, mows down pedestrian before fleeing
Shocking video shows the moment a Mercedes-Benz jumps a curb in reverse in Manhattan on Monday as cops try to pull over its driver — and the vehicle strikes a woman on the sidewalk, police said.
The footage shows officers banging on the windows of the black luxury car before it quickly reverses and strikes a 30-year-old pedestrian near 202nd Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m., leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
The vehicle then fled eastbound on West 202nd Street. The woman was transported to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, cops said.Previous 1 of 5 Next
Police officers were trying to pull over the vehicle because they believed it had just been involved in another hit-and-run nearby, cops said.
“The officers were alerted to a hit-and-run of another vehicle moments prior,” the NYPD said in a statement.
Comments / 0