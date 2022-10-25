ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disturbing video shows moment NYC driver jumps curb in reverse, mows down pedestrian before fleeing

By Joe Marino, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Shocking video shows the moment a Mercedes-Benz jumps a curb in reverse in Manhattan on Monday as cops try to pull over its driver — and the vehicle strikes a woman on the sidewalk, police said.

The footage shows officers banging on the windows of the black luxury car before it quickly reverses and strikes a 30-year-old pedestrian near 202nd Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m., leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

The vehicle then fled eastbound on West 202nd Street. The woman was transported to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

A video shows the driver of a Mercedes-Benz hit a woman in Manhattan while fleeing police.
The man jumped a curb while reversing and then struck the woman on the sidewalk.
The pedestrian was brought to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver fled eastbound on West 202nd Street in Inwood.
Surveillance footage of the hit-and-run suspect.
Police officers were trying to pull over the vehicle because they believed it had just been involved in another hit-and-run nearby, cops said.

“The officers were alerted to a hit-and-run of another vehicle moments prior,” the NYPD said in a statement.

