WATCH LIVE: Biden receives his updated COVID-19 vaccine and delivers remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was scheduled to get his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urge the public to get theirs to ensure a healthy holiday season.

Watch live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now

» Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year

» Now available: Where to get updated COVID boosters in Georgia

» How to get paid for getting your flu shot

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.