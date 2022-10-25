WATCH LIVE: Biden receives his updated COVID-19 vaccine and delivers remarks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was scheduled to get his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urge the public to get theirs to ensure a healthy holiday season.
Watch live video below:
MORE COVERAGE:
» Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
» Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
» Now available: Where to get updated COVID boosters in Georgia
» How to get paid for getting your flu shot
For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.
Comments / 0