ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Obama was on the ‘Manningcast.’ Did anyone watch?

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEIOH_0im6UKjK00
Brothers and former NFL stars Peyton Manning, left, and Eli Manning speak before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. | John Bazemore, Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama joined the “Manningcast” on Monday, becoming one of the most famous guests to appear alongside Eli and Peyton Manning since the “Monday Night Football” program launched last season.

The trio chatted about past White House visits, playing golf and registering to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, as well as the Chicago Bears’ chances against the New England Patriots.

“The Mannings gave Obama every bit of the traditional ribbing ‘Manningcast’ guests must steel themselves for, and Obama eventually warmed up enough to offer some jokes at the expense of Peyton,” USA Today reported.

But as the former president and the Manning brothers had fun, most NFL fans were watching an entirely different “Monday Night Football” broadcast helmed by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Is that a problem for ESPN? Or is it exactly what the network had in mind when it gave Buck, Aikman and the Manning brothers their contracts?

How much does ESPN spend on talent for ‘Monday Night Football’?

Although the “Manningcast” typically got less than one-tenth of the viewership of the main “Monday Night Football” broadcast last season, it undoubtedly won out in terms of star power.

Peyton and Eli Manning are both NFL royalty, and they were able to snag everyone from Brett Favre to Charles Barkley as guests.

The 2021 main broadcast team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese couldn’t compete on that level, even if it had many more viewers.

But then in March, ESPN made a big change. It signed Buck and Aikman, one of the most famous broadcasting teams in NFL history. to five-year contracts worth around $165 million total.

The “Manningcast,” meanwhile, reportedly costs around $16 million per season.

ESPN has made a serious investment in star power.

Is ‘Monday Night Football,’ including the ‘Manningcast,’ worth the cost?

When news broke in March of Buck and Aikman’s move to ESPN, some commentators predicted tension between the broadcast team and the “Manningcast.”

“There’s ... a chance that Peyton (Manning) isn’t thrilled with ESPN’s successful swing for the fences. He may have agreed to do the ‘Manningcast’ with the express or implied understanding that ESPN wouldn’t hire an A-list booth. Now that ESPN has gone all in to snatch the top team from Fox, it becomes harder for the Mannings to generate good numbers,” wrote Mike Florio for NBC Sports .

But then viewership data from the first week of the season showed it’s possible for both teams to thrive.

The Sept. 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos “was ESPN’s most-watched ‘MNF’ game since 2009 and its third-best regular season game since taking over the timeslot from ABC in 2006,” Yahoo! Sports reported, drawing on an ESPN press release .

Nearly 20 million viewers watched the game on the ESPN or a related channel, like ESPN2, which broadcasts the “Manningcast.”

“ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” (garnered) 1,502,000 viewers, an 86% increase from last year’s Week 1 debut,” Yahoo! Sports reported.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts have continued to break records as the season has gone on, according to ESPN Press Room .

What does the future hold for ‘Monday Night Football’?

If the performance of “Monday Night Football” programming remains strong, it’s unlikely that ESPN will shake it up its broadcasts in the short term.

Peyton Manning and his company, Omaha Productions, are under contract with ESPN through 2024, according to Deadline .

Buck and Aikman signed five-year contracts in March, Sports Illustrated reported.

Comments / 3

Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones facing accusations of pulling dirty move

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is keeping his starting job for at least one more week, but he may find himself in hot water for a different reason. Jones faced some scrutiny Wednesday as video went viral of the New England Patriots quarterback sliding to avoid a tackle in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. During his slide, Jones appeared to kick out at Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in an unnatural way, leading some to question whether there was intent on Jones’ part.
The Spun

Look: NFL Player In Tears Over Blockbuster Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their roster by acquiring star defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith was conducting a press conference as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Twitter. The linebacker learned that the Bears traded his teammate while speaking to reporters. Per video from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Mike Evans reveals truth about referee autograph scandal

This weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was part of an odd controversy when he appeared to be signing autographs for a pair of NFL referees in the tunnel after Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. But an NFL investigation revealed that Evans was not, in fact, signing autographs and was instead just getting help for his golf game.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Chiefs trade picks for Giants WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for two 2023 draft picks on Thursday. Headed to the Giants are a third-round conditional draft pick (Kansas City received the pick when the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles as their general manager earlier this year) and a 2023 sixth-round selection.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy