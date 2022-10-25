By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell, Prosper, Plano West qualify for state

Read full article on original website
Denton County Football Roundup: Marcus secures fourth straight playoff berth; Hebron, Little Elm, The Colony notch wins
The Marcus football team secured a fourth straight playoff berth with a 31-14 victory over Plano on Friday from Clark Stadium. The teams traded scoring runs.
District champs!: Lewisville cruises past Plano East to win 1st outright district title since 2001
PLANO – When Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle was hired to his current position in April 2017, he took over a struggling program that hadn't put together a winning season since 2007. But more than winning, Odle’s mission was to help the players to improve the same way that Lewisville’s coaching staff helped him 26 years ago.
Collin County Football Roundup: Celina clinches district title; McKinney Boyd wins again
Celina running back Gabe Gayton took his first carry of the night 43 yards for a touchdown, and the Bobcats never looked back. Celina picked its fifth consecutive win and maintained its unbeaten record in 7-4A Division I on Friday, cruising past Pinkston for a 38-7 victory from Wilmer-Hutchins Stadium. The Bobcats (8-1, 5-0) clinched the district title with the win, assuring themselves the league's top seed for the Class 4A Division I playoffs.
Playoff time: What to watch for as the volleyball postseason gets underway
The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday. Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.
Top photos from Friday's state-ranked showdown between Allen and Prosper
In a meeting of teams ranked in the state's top 15, Prosper got the better of Allen, 29-24. Check out the action from Friday's rain-soaked showdown between state powerhouses.
Down to the wire: Incomplete pass allows Frisco Independence to squeak out 19-14 win
FRISCO – Lake Dallas sophomore wide receiver Cameron Parma waved his hands in the air to signal that he was wide open. With Lake Dallas facing fourth-and-goal at the Frisco Independence 6-yard line with less than one minute remaining in Thursday night’s District 3-5A Division II game at David Kuykendall Stadium, Falcons junior quarterback Cade Bortnem scanned the field before he was forced to scramble outside of the pocket as two Knights linemen attempted to chase him down.
Cowboys clinch playoff berth, top Flower Mound
FLOWER MOUND - Coppell's football team is bound for the postseason after going on the road and outlasting Flower Mound amidst rainy conditions, 39-21. Quarterback Jack Fishpaw completed 15-of-21 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with 10 carries for 102 yards and two additional scores on the ground in the victory.
Mpofu, offensive line paving another big year for Bobcats
There's a certain prestige that comes with playing on the Celina football team's offensive line — a linchpin in the program's longstanding success. The Bobcats had a wealth of talent to replace up front heading into this season, including four starters from their state semifinal run, but they had a reliable building block already in place in senior Hamish Mpofu.
Hughes Jr. provides another weapon for Newman Smith’s rushing attack
Christopher Hughes Jr. is in his first season with Newman Smith, but the Duncanville transfer is already making a big impact for the Trojans. Smith’s rushing attack was on full display in last Friday’s 55-14 rout of Bryan Adams. The Trojans rushed for 494 yards and five touchdowns with three different players finishing with at least 70 rushing yards.
Klem's versatility paying dividends for Coppell
Growing up, Mira Klem’s primary role on the volleyball court was setter. And while the Coppell junior continues to play that position, Klem has added a few more duties in her role for the Cowgirl volleyball team. She plays outside hitter and is also a key contributor for Coppell’s defensive efforts in the back row.
The Leader news roundup: voting information, Lewisville named Triple Crown recipient, Carrollton bench placement
Early voting is currently happening through Friday, Nov. 4 with the general election to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For those registered to vote, voting locations can be found at www.votetexas.gov.
It's been a strong season for McKinney ISD's marching bands
The end of the road for marching season is quickly approaching, and for McKinney ISD, the season has been a strong one. “It’s been a successful season for the three bands,” said Dr. Jared Critchfield, director of fine arts with MISD. “Each of them have taken awards at different competitions that they’ve been at.”
Fall activities, artistic endeavors ensure fun in the Leader communities for the week of October 30
Major events in Lewisville and Carrollton are upcoming this week including Carrollton’s 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard. Take a look at five events that are happening this week in the Leader communities. Books for treats.
Community parade, erosion improvements and more Frisco news updates
Registration for Frisco’s annual community parade is open and will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 3. The parade honors veterans and celebrates community spirit. The theme for this year’s parade is “Heroes” Made to Shine!” The parade will go down Main Street, running from Toyota Stadium to North County Road. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Plano East Rotary and city of Plano to honor veterans
The city of Plano, along with community members, is celebrating its veterans in November. At an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Rick Grady read a proclamation on Mayor John Muns’ behalf declaring Nov. 11 to be Veterans Day.
See what's in store for the city of Allen in a one-on-one with Allen City Manager Eric Ellwanger
Eric Ellwanger has served as Allen's city manager since May 1, 2019, guiding Allen through a period of transition following the retirement of longtime city manager Peter H. Vargas. Ellwanger spoke with Star Local Media on the interesting point the city has reached in focusing on revitalization and new growth.
Coppell news roundup: CISD earns highest TEA rating, voting information, Give for Grants campaign now open
Coppell ISD earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). In its findings, the TEA announced CISD had received both an “A” Superior Rating and a “94” Score in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings. The district has received a “Superior” rating since 2002.
Get an inside look at the potential future of the McKinney National Airport
The McKinney business community got a look at the potential future of the city’s airport on Thursday morning. Photos showcasing a potential commercial terminal were a visual clue for a conversation that has become the center of talks for the future in McKinney recently. During a Thursday morning presentation hosted by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the city of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and multi-disciplined firm Garver gathered on a stage at the Collin College Conference Center to discuss the implications of bringing commercial service operations to the McKinney National Airport, or TKI.
See over 20 photos of Mesquite ISD's Read Play Talk festival
Town East Mall was filled with Mesquite ISD community members for the annual Read Play Talk Festival on Oct. 29. Mesquite ISD's high schools, local organizations and vendors gathered to promote the district's Read Play Talk initiative.
Data is an essential part of running a growing city: Here's how Celina is approaching the task
The story of Celina can be looked at through a large array of different filters. There’s the story of small business growth in Celina, the development of local art in the city and the introduction of master planned communities. There’s the evolution of road and water infrastructure and the story of how crime trends stack up within the city. There’s also the story of Celina’s heritage, its trails system and its education systems.
