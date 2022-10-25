Video of a wedding guest cutting a wedding cake before the bride and groom got to it sparks debate among TikTokers

The video received over 25 million views on TikTok. @mediocrehailey/TikTok

A video of a woman cutting a wedding cake without the bride and groom has gone viral on TikTok.

The video received over 25 million views and sparked serious debate among TikTokers.

The bride said she's since forgiven her friend, but viewers were appalled by the behavior.

A viral video showing a woman cutting into a wedding cake before the bride and groom were able to has sparked debate among TikTokers.

Earlier this year, Hailey Skinner attended Marie Gregson Martinez 's wedding to Brayden Martinez, and was caught on video cutting a slice of the Gregson-Martinez wedding cake for herself.

Skinner shared the clip, which included the on-screen text, "Me! A gUEST at my friend's wedding! Ignoring the brownie table and confidentially cutting myself a slice of HER WEDDING CAKE thinking uh-oh! They fOrGOT to serve it to everyone else! I know better now. I hate myself!"

The video was originally posted on August 15 and has since been viewed over 25 million times.

Commenters debated Skinner's bold move, with many arguing that they would have ended their friendship with her over the incident. Several people said that the video made them "angry" and questioned why someone filmed the incident rather than "trying to stop her" from cutting the cake.

Others argued that it wasn't a big deal and clearly a mistake, and that if it had happened at their own wedding, they "wouldn't have cared."

Many even found the whole thing "hilarious," and said they might've done the same thing if they were at a friend's wedding, while some questioned why it was considered a "faux pas" in the first place.

The bride, Marie Gregson Martinez , commented underneath Skinner's video to say that Skinner has been "formally forgiven and has learned her lesson in wedding etiquette." Martinez' comment received over nearly 250,000 likes.

Both Martinez and Skinner appeared on The Drew Barrymore show to talk about their experience, with Barrymore giving Martinez and her husband Brayden a brand-new wedding cake.

During the show , Barrymore revealed that the cake was a special one meant just for the bride and groom to cut and keep, and was not meant for guests.

Martinez and Skinner did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

