ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Video of a wedding guest cutting a wedding cake before the bride and groom got to it sparks debate among TikTokers

By Michele Theil
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRvK7_0im6UDYF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eitgx_0im6UDYF00
The video received over 25 million views on TikTok.

@mediocrehailey/TikTok

  • A video of a woman cutting a wedding cake without the bride and groom has gone viral on TikTok.
  • The video received over 25 million views and sparked serious debate among TikTokers.
  • The bride said she's since forgiven her friend, but viewers were appalled by the behavior.

A viral video showing a woman cutting into a wedding cake before the bride and groom were able to has sparked debate among TikTokers.

Earlier this year, Hailey Skinner attended Marie Gregson Martinez 's wedding to Brayden Martinez, and was caught on video cutting a slice of the Gregson-Martinez wedding cake for herself.

Skinner shared the clip, which included the on-screen text, "Me! A gUEST at my friend's wedding! Ignoring the brownie table and confidentially cutting myself a slice of HER WEDDING CAKE thinking uh-oh! They fOrGOT to serve it to everyone else! I know better now. I hate myself!"

The video was originally posted on August 15 and has since been viewed over 25 million times.

Commenters debated Skinner's bold move, with many arguing that they would have ended their friendship with her over the incident. Several people said that the video made them "angry" and questioned why someone filmed the incident rather than "trying to stop her" from cutting the cake.

Others argued that it wasn't a big deal and clearly a mistake, and that if it had happened at their own wedding, they "wouldn't have cared."

Many even found the whole thing "hilarious," and said they might've done the same thing if they were at a friend's wedding, while some questioned why it was considered a "faux pas" in the first place.

The bride, Marie Gregson Martinez , commented underneath Skinner's video to say that Skinner has been "formally forgiven and has learned her lesson in wedding etiquette." Martinez' comment received over nearly 250,000 likes.

Both Martinez and Skinner appeared on The Drew Barrymore show to talk about their experience, with Barrymore giving Martinez and her husband Brayden a brand-new wedding cake.

During the show , Barrymore revealed that the cake was a special one meant just for the bride and groom to cut and keep, and was not meant for guests.

Martinez and Skinner did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
OK! Magazine

Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Tyla

Kim Kardashian deletes social media post after fans spot ‘weird bruises’ on her jaw

Kim Kardashian fans have been left concerned after the star deleted a video in which viewers spotted a 'weird bruise' on her face. Viewers spotted the bizarre sight when the 42-year-old appeared in a TikTok video which appeared to have been filmed by her nine-year-old daughter, North, and shared on the mother and daughter's joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth.
msn.com

Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll

At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
Insider

Insider

645K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy