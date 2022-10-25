NFL Fans Are Crushing Bill Belichick For How He's Treating Mac Jones

New England quarterback Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to Chicago.

Making his first start since Week 3, Jones completed just three of six passes for 13 yards and an interception before being removed after just one quarter.

While a performance-based benching isn't unheard of in the NFL, many fans are wondering why Jones was given such a short leash on Monday night if he was reportedly healthy coming into the game.

After Belichick refused, or talked around, questions related to Mac Jones postgame, reactions to the New England quarterback situation began to hit social media.

"Bill Belichick and Patriot fans to Mac Jones," a Jets fan tweeted Monday night.

Others compared the current Patriots' quarterback controversy to the Brady and Bledsoe days in New England.

"Belichick did Mac Jones like he did Drew Bledsoe," Freddie Gibbs tweeted Monday.

Some even went as far as implying Jones could be on his way out of New England based on the current situation.

"Bill Belichick on his way to send Mac Jones to Indianapolis," PointsBet Sportsbook said Monday evening.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots will hope to bounce back from their loss to Chicago in Week 8 when New England takes on the New York Jets.