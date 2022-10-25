A dating coach reviewed a 28-year-old's Tinder profile. She said he should refresh his wardrobe and use more intentional photos.

Sourabh submitted his profile to Insider's Dating App Clinic. Insider

Sourabh, a 28-year-old in California, had his Tinder profile reviewed by an expert for Insider's Dating App Clinic.

Men's dating coach Blaine Anderson said he should update his photos and be more descriptive.

Sourabh, a 28-year-old living in California, volunteered to have his Tinder profile reviewed for Insider's Dating App Clinic , a series where we ask experts how to revamp your dating profiles to increase your chances of finding a match.

Sourabh said he's looking for someone who is empathetic, understanding, and economical. His deal breakers are people who are extravagant, those who smoke or drink a lot, and "a couch potato," he told Insider.

Ultimately, Sourabh wants to find his soulmate. He described himself as humble and humorous, a lover of travel, an introvert, and a long-term planner who loves photography and cooking.

Blaine Anderson, founder of men's date-coaching service Dating by Blaine , told Insider how Sourabh could improve his dating profile and increase his chances of finding a match.

Dating coach Blaine Anderson said Sourabh should use this photo as inspiration for updated images that could make his profile stand out. Insider

Anderson loved the first photo Sourabh picked for his Tinder profile because it encapsulates his personality. The eye-catching setting is ideal too.

"His smile and the setting tell me that he's good-natured and adventurous, plus the setting is beautiful, and he has his camera, which signals his interest in photography," Anderson told Insider.

When it came to the rest of Sourabh's photo choices, Anderson suggested he take more intentional pictures for his profile to help showcase his interests and personality.

According to Anderson, most of her dating clients struggle with their photography choices and pick a bunch that seem haphazard, when intentionality is the way to go.

"Great profiles are deliberate. The creator has invested time and energy into capturing photos and writing text that, together, paint a robust and compelling picture of who they are and why you should get to know them," Anderson said.

Here, she suggested Sourabh choose a more well-fitting shirt and a location that shows a bit about who he is.

Photos showcasing a variety of outfits, including formal attire, can help round out a profile, Anderson said. Insider

Here, Anderson suggested Sourabh choose a more eye-catching and formal outfit.

According to Anderson, Sourabh comes across as "quite casual" in all of his photographs.

"This means women have no visual cues as to what it might be like to do anything more-formal with him, like go on a nice dinner date," Anderson said.

While showing off his easy-going personality is important, a greater variety of outfits can better illustrate Sourabh's range as a suitor. Anderson suggested he wear a collared shirt and take a photo in an urban environment that lets his outfit be the star of the photo.

Anderson enjoyed how Sourabh showcased his interest in photography. She suggested he move it to the last spot in his profile's photo carousel.

"Typically, I recommend against including images in your profile that aren't of you, but because this is such a beautiful photo and he likes photography so much, I actually think it's OK to include," Anderson said.

But since the focus should be on Sourabh's personality and appearance, he should make it the very last photograph and focus on updating his images to better show how much he cares about photography as a hobby, she said.

For the written portion, Anderson said Sourabh should use more examples to paint a picture of who he is and the relationship he's looking for.

Anderson loved that Sourabh wrote in a clear way and avoided listing any negatives.

At the same time, she said she'd love to see more detail.

For example, Sourabh should share a one-sentence story about his favorite solo trip he's taken, rather than say he's an "introvert traveler."

Where Sourabh wrote that he's a "foodie at heart," he could include a line about his favorite meals and dishes, Anderson said.

Finally, adding a call to action at the end, like a question, gives potential matches a way to engage.

Anderson suggested putting something like, "What's your favorite trip you took this summer?" after Sourabh's line about road trips.

Overall, Sourabh could benefit most from higher quality and more diverse photographs, Anderson said.

Anderson said taking new, high-quality photos is the best way for Sourabh to improve to his profile. She gave these specific ideas:

Photo of him cooking: " If Sourabh has an aesthetic kitchen, particularly since he's a photographer, he could capture it at home," Anderson said. Other options include taking a photo at a cooking class with a friend, which is also a great chance to meet other singles.

If Sourabh has an aesthetic kitchen, particularly since he's a photographer, he could capture it at home," Anderson said. Other options include taking a photo at a cooking class with a friend, which is also a great chance to meet other singles. Photo of him somewhere scenic: Anderso suggested in front of a waterfall while on a hike, or another nature spot that's well-lit.

Anderso suggested in front of a waterfall while on a hike, or another nature spot that's well-lit. Photo on a road trip: "Sourabh's love for road trips is buried in the 'Interests' section of his profile, which many women may never even see," Anderson said. She suggested a shot of him somewhere remote and in front of his car.

Last, Anderson suggested he venture onto other apps geared towards relationships.

"Tinder tends to be the most casual dating app, so I might recommend he consider a more-relationship-focused app like Hinge," Anderson said.