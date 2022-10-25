Some of the most oppressive forces in Overwatch 2 are being tuned down to better adhere to Blizzard’s balance standards in the new five-vs-five gameplay. Blizzard has announced the first round of hero changes coming to Overwatch 2 since its release earlier this month, following confusion over the lack of balance adjustments in the Halloween Terror update and a supposed “leak” of buffs and nerfs. Though not many heroes are being tuned this time, those that are have fully enjoyed the five-vs-five gameplay present in the sequel, while one another has teleported around maps a bit too freely. These changes are expected to release in the game on Nov. 15.

