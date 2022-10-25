Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
CoD players on PC are crashing on day one of Modern Warfare 2 launch
Call of Duty players are experiencing multiple crashes while attempting to play Modern Warfare 2 on PC. PC players appear to have an increased number of crashes on MW2 compared to those playing on Xbox or PlayStation during the first few hours of the game’s launch. Reports of consistent crashes began popping up on Reddit and Twitter shortly after the game went live on all platforms. The crash reports vary, with some saying they can’t get past the main menu and others experiencing crashes after getting into a game.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One
Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field. Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.
dotesports.com
Sombra, Genji among heroes facing major nerfs in upcoming Overwatch 2 balance patch
Some of the most oppressive forces in Overwatch 2 are being tuned down to better adhere to Blizzard’s balance standards in the new five-vs-five gameplay. Blizzard has announced the first round of hero changes coming to Overwatch 2 since its release earlier this month, following confusion over the lack of balance adjustments in the Halloween Terror update and a supposed “leak” of buffs and nerfs. Though not many heroes are being tuned this time, those that are have fully enjoyed the five-vs-five gameplay present in the sequel, while one another has teleported around maps a bit too freely. These changes are expected to release in the game on Nov. 15.
dotesports.com
Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2
The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title. A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one...
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards not showing up? Here’s what to do
Some players have reported that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards are not showing up in their games. The Vault Edition of MW2 was an extra $30 addition to the $70 base game, which included the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, four operator skins, and more.
dotesports.com
How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work
An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena Brothers’ War Mastery Pass contents
Players can collect rewards for playing Magic: The Gathering matches in MTG Arena during The Brothers’ War season. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) is the final Standard-legal Magic set of 2022. The set takes players back in time, showcasing new and returning mechanics as brothers Urza and Mishra ravage the plane of Dominaria with their Artifact war. Digital players can collect a large number of rewards on MTG Arena through the Set and Mastery pass for the BRO set. The Mastery Pass is separate from Golden booster packs that are offered as an MTG Arena reward.
dotesports.com
How to complete the Ominous Portent challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
If you want to nab as much XP and as many free cosmetics as you can during Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event, completing seasonal challenges is the best way to do it. These mini-achievements encompass a wide range of activities, from beating the Wrath of the Bride PvE mode on the highest difficulty to posing with the Bride herself during her introduction.
dotesports.com
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements in addition to being the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding...
dotesports.com
Artist leaks League ‘banger’ and claims it’s an unreleased Worlds song
Each year, Riot Games goes above and beyond to produce a new League of Legends anthem that will echo in our ears for months or years. Since these songs need to be absolute hits, Riot is extremely selective. Although last year’s anthem was “Burn it All Down” by PVRIS, British artist Simon Rosenfeld claims he composed a song called “Heroes” that was supposed to be the Worlds 2021 anthem—and believes it’s a banger.
dotesports.com
There may be a live event to end this season in Fortnite, according to leak
We’re in the middle of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, which has been a spooky season that has seen the Chrome engulf the island. With the Paradigm gone, the island’s residents have no choice but to try to survive unless something changes. But there may be hope for the island yet, with an event potentially happening at the end of this season, according to journalist Tom Henderson.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Slimline Pro Optic Red Dot Sight in Modern Warfare 2￼
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is full of weapons and attachments players can unlock as they grind the game. However, the attachments and weapons are significantly different in Modern Warfare 2, as weapons share the same attachments if they share the same platform. This can be confusing to the...
dotesports.com
How progression works in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes. The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first...
dotesports.com
How to unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Mastery Camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Camo challenges are the endgame grind for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in a similar fashion to the previous games of the Activision franchise. MW2 brings some of the best-looking Gold and Platinum weapon camo patterns, which are a staple in CoD games. Infinity Ward, though, also introduced new patterns Orion and Polyatomic. Unlocking all the Mastery Camos is a true grind, but luckily you’ll spend less time doing it in MW2 compared to previous titles.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 stuck on installing? Here’s what to do
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially launched in certain countries across the world, but some people are getting stuck on the installation process for the game. Infinity Ward’s highly anticipated Call of Duty title allowed users to pre-install the game a day in advance but players are still having issues with installing the over 120-gigabyte game.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
dotesports.com
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
dotesports.com
Why is the battle pass not active in Modern Warfare 2?
The seasonal battle pass grind has become a staple in multiplayer games over the past few years, giving players a reason to play the game and unlock content, and return to the game after taking a break for some time. Call of Duty has mastered the seasonal live service model,...
Comments / 0