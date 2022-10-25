eBay removes Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes



O nline bidding site eBay has removed costumes related to Jeffery Dahmer, who was convicted of killing over a dozen people between the late '70s and early '90s.

The costumes are being removed under the site's “Violence and Violent Criminal Policy,” and the decision to ban these costumes was not a new or recent decision, an eBay spokesperson told the Washington Examiner . Under this policy , users are not allowed to sell items that "promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts."

In 1992, Dahmer was convicted and sentenced for 16 counts of first-degree intentional homicide committed between 1978 and 1991. He is infamous for the grisly manner of the murders, which were often followed by acts of cannibalism and necrophilia.

AP In this photo from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey Dahmer is pictured, Aug. 8, 1982, as he was charged for disorderly conduct. (AP Photo/Milwaukee County Sheriff's Dept.)



Items that were being sold on the online retailer included glasses reminiscent of the ones Dahmer wore and a wig sporting the same appearance as the serial killer, according to TMZ .

In mid-September, "Jeffrey Dahmer costume" experienced a spike in Google searches, roughly a month before Halloween , according to Google Trends. The spike could be attributable to the recent Netflix series Dahmer , released on Sept. 21, which stars Evan Peters as the title character.

Dahmer was originally marketed under Netflix's LGBT tag, as the victims Dahmer preyed on included homosexuals. However, the streaming service removed the tag from the show following backlash on social media.