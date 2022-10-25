ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

eBay removes Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6HfA_0im6TbZm00


O nline bidding site eBay has removed costumes related to Jeffery Dahmer, who was convicted of killing over a dozen people between the late '70s and early '90s.

The costumes are being removed under the site's “Violence and Violent Criminal Policy,” and the decision to ban these costumes was not a new or recent decision, an eBay spokesperson told the Washington Examiner . Under this policy , users are not allowed to sell items that "promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts."

In 1992, Dahmer was convicted and sentenced for 16 counts of first-degree intentional homicide committed between 1978 and 1991. He is infamous for the grisly manner of the murders, which were often followed by acts of cannibalism and necrophilia.

NIGHTMARE BEFORE HALLOWEEN: LAX PASSENGER CAUGHT WITH CANDY BAGS PACKED WITH FENTANYL

AP
In this photo from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey Dahmer is pictured, Aug. 8, 1982, as he was charged for disorderly conduct. (AP Photo/Milwaukee County Sheriff's Dept.)


Items that were being sold on the online retailer included glasses reminiscent of the ones Dahmer wore and a wig sporting the same appearance as the serial killer, according to TMZ .

In mid-September, "Jeffrey Dahmer costume" experienced a spike in Google searches, roughly a month before Halloween , according to Google Trends. The spike could be attributable to the recent Netflix series Dahmer , released on Sept. 21, which stars Evan Peters as the title character.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Dahmer was originally marketed under Netflix's LGBT tag, as the victims Dahmer preyed on included homosexuals. However, the streaming service removed the tag from the show following backlash on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 hitting bank accounts today

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are due to receive their monthly retirement payments, worth up to an average of $1,657 per check, today. Social Security recipients born from the 21st through the 31st of their birth months will receive their regular check on Oct. 26, per the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates before the 21st have already received their checks for October.
WashingtonExaminer

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters

Rapper and businessman Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles after showing up unannounced, the company announced Wednesday. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was escorted out shortly after arriving with a group of people and was filming without authorization, a statement from Skechers said. He apparently arrived at the headquarters in an attempt to find another company to carry his "Yeezy" sneakers line after Adidas terminated its partnership with him over his recent comments about Jewish people. Robert Greenburg, the CEO and founder of Skechers, is Jewish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
71K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy